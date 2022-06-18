For one couple in Kentucky horse country, home is a haven

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This past week, "American Dream Home" featured two episodes that focused on the state of Kentucky.

Brielle and Chad were one of the couples we featured, along with their three kids.

During the episode, Brielle shared her background story with our viewers — a background that was nothing short of jaw-dropping.

Brielle survived domestic abuse and attempted murder from her first husband.

It took her a long time to recover from those experiences — but today, she is an inspiring and strong woman.

"You would never guess, but I am the survivor of domestic abuse and attempted murder-suicide. It can happen to anyone," she revealed.

Back in 2019, she wrote about her experiences in a post on Medium: "I survived attempted murder-suicide at the hands of my late husband in 2012. Sharing my story has not been easy, but I am speaking so that others might have a voice."

She also wrote, "I knew that my life looked right on the outside, but it felt like I was living in a dark prison that was growing increasingly torturous."

Today, she speaks out publicly as an inspiration, a survivor and a mentor.

"We are busy on the farm repainting, redesigning some spaces and enjoying the property with our family and animals."

Speaking, for her, is a way of inspiring others to overcome even the worst of circumstances.

She later married Chad, a former NFL player — and they started building a life around the country and horses.

That led them to their search for their perfect "American Dream Home."

The show was a true family affair — her mother, Teresa, served as guide and real estate agent.

Here are some of the questions I asked Brielle — and her honest and revealing responses.

Question: What was it like filming with the crew? Was it as expected?

Answer: The crew made filming fun and gave us clear expectations of the entire journey. They made our experience even more special.

"Challenges are part of the human experience — and I now am a stronger, wiser version of myself than I ever dreamed possible."

Q: How have things been going since you wrapped filming?

A: We are busy on the farm repainting, redesigning some spaces and enjoying the property with our family and animals.

Q: Your personal story and background is dramatic. Is there more that you would like to add about what shaped you as a person and how your experiences have made you who you are today?

A: Challenges are part of the human experience — and I now am a stronger, wiser version of myself than I ever dreamed possible. I think it’s important that we recognize that we all deal with difficult circumstances and starting the conversation is the first step to creating positive change.

First, tell someone who can help you and second, tell someone who you can help. No matter who you are or what you’ve been through, you can create a life filled with who and what you love!

Q: I always like to know what drives people to dream big and work hard. Faith? Family?

A: I firmly believe that I would not be here today if it weren’t for my faith and spirituality. I nearly lost my life — and that experience changed me forever.

I am grateful for every moment of every day, and I am especially blessed to spend time with my precious family and run a business that helps incredible humans to have a stage to share their stories and positively impact the world!

"No matter who you are or what you’ve been through, you are worthy of overcoming — and deserve a life filled with love and self-respect."

Q: You are a survivor in so many ways. What is your message to other women?

A: You are not alone! More than one in three women deal with domestic violence; one in five women deal with mental illness; and millions of women feel overwhelmed and isolated by their struggle. No matter who you are or what you’ve been through, you are worthy of overcoming — and deserve a life filled with love and self-respect.

‘Still a seller’s market'

Since the episode filmed, I reached out to Teresa to see what impact the recent rise in interest rates has had on the market in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

Teresa explained that "the rates have not made a large impact yet. There is still a shortage of homes available, so at this point it is still a seller’s market."

"I feel the rates will affect the amount of house buyers will be able to obtain, which is always the case with an increase in interest rates and mortgage payments," he said.

"We are still receiving multiple offers on properties, but the interest rates will definitely cause more issues as time goes on."

She also said, "The market continues to be competitive in the farm and country estate space — and we are seeing people from both the East Coast and West Coast escape to Kentucky, our somewhat hidden gem!"

