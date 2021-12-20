Savory Christmas pigs in a blanket wreath: Try the recipe

Do you need a Christmas appetizer that’s going to knock the socks off of family and friends?

Debi Morgan from Quiche My Grits recommends trying pigs in a blanket. But, we’re not talking regular old pigs in a blanket, we’re talking little smoky sausages wrapped in crispy crescent rolls, served in a beautiful red and green salad wreath.

"At every party I've attended, these little guys are the first to be gobbled up," Morgan wrote on her blog’s recipe post. "It only takes 20 minutes to make and 12 minutes to bake. That's my kind of finger food!"

Here’s how you can make Morgan’s trusty "Pigs in a Blanket Wreath" recipe at home.

Materials You’ll Need:

Baking tray

Pizza pan

Parchment paper

Pizza cutter

Oven-safe dish (6 inches)

Bowl and spoon

Salad tongs

Ingredients:

1 can of crescent rolls (8 ounces)

1 package of cocktail smokies (14 ounces)

1 tablespoon of butter

1 tablespoon of poppy seeds

1 bag of mixed salad greens (16 ounces)

1 pint of cocktail tomatoes

1 cup of BBQ sauce or a sauce of your choice

Instructions:

Line a baking tray with parchment paper and spread out the crescent roll dough. Cut the flattened dough into 15 rectangles (3-by-5-inches) with a pizza cutter, and then cut the rectangles in half, so you can have two triangles. You should have 30 triangles in total. Place a cocktail sausage at the end of each triangle and roll the dough around the sausage. Each sausage should be snuggly wrapped in the dough blanket. Grab a circular pizza pan or baking dish and place a 6-inch oven-safe dish in the center. This will serve as the base of your wreath. Arrange the blanketed sausages around the oven-safe dish in a circular wreath pattern. The sausages should be right next to each other with the crescent dough touching directly. Brush the crescent dough with butter and sprinkle poppy seeds on top. Bake the wreath in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes. The edges of the dough should be golden brown. Remove the blanketed sausages from the oven and let it cool for 10 minutes. Add fresh mixed greens around the cooked sausages and lower pizza pan and garnish it with small cocktail tomatoes. Remove the oven-safe dish and replace it with a bowl of BBQ sauce or another sauce of your choice. Quiche My Grits recommends BBQ sauce for its savory flavor and festive coloring. Serve the pigs in a blanket wreath with tongs for the salad and a spoon for the dipping sauce.

This original recipe is owned by Quiche My Grits and was shared with Fox News.