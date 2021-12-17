Patsy’s Italian Restaurant’s crown roast of pork for Christmas dinner

Patsy’s Italian Restaurant in midtown Manhattan first welcomed guests in 1944. To this day, the family-owned restaurant churns out Italian classics that will melt in your mouth.

But if you can’t make it to Patsy’s this holiday season, bring the taste of Patsy’s to your own home with this festive recipe from founder Pasquale "Patsy" Scognamillo’s grandson, Sal Scognamillo.

"My father always considered Thanksgiving a real family day, so the restaurant was closed, and we got to spend the day enjoying time as a family, and he thought the Crown Roast of Pork with Sausage Stuffing made a perfect centerpiece to enjoy," wrote Sal Scognamillo in Patsy’s Italian Family Cookbook.

Of course, this tantalizing recipe works well for any special gathering, whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Eve.

Sal’s Famous Crown Roast of Pork with Stuffing from Patsy’s Italian Family Cookbook

Makes 12-14 servings

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 2 Hours 45 minutes

Ingredients:

8 ½-pound crown roast of pork, with 12-14 ribs

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for the baking dish

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh sage

2 teaspoons finely chopped rosemary

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

3 pounds of Scognamillo Italian Sausage and Bacon stuffing, or stuffing of choice

3 ½ cups brown gravy

2 tablespoons dry white wine

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 450 °F. Lightly oil a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. Place the roast in a roasting pan just large enough to hold it comfortably. In a small bowl, combine the sage, rosemary, salt and pepper. Brush the roast with the oil, then season all over with the herb mixture. Let the roast stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

3. Loosely fill the center of the roast with some of the stuffing. Transfer the remaining stuffing to the oiled baking dish, cover with aluminum foil, and refrigerate. Cover the exposed stuffing in the roast with foil. Cover each of the bone tips with a small piece of foil.

4. Bake the roast for 10 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 325 °F. Cook until a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the roast, without touching a bone, reads 145 °F, about 2 hours. During the last 15 minutes of roasting time, remove the foil from the scuffing and bone tips, so they will brown. Using a wide spatula (or a rimless baking sheet or even the flat bottom of a cart pan), transfer the roast to a warmed serving platter. Tent with aluminum foil and let stand for 20 minutes before carving.

5. Increase the oven temperature to 425 °F. Bake the reserved stuffing until heated through, about 20 minutes.

6. Add 2 tablespoons of dry white wine to brown gravy. Serve the gravy on the side of the dish and also drizzle over the stuffing.

