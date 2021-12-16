Traeger smoked turkey for Christmas dinner

Debating how to make your turkey this Christmas or for another festive evening this winter? Traeger smoked turkey is a winner.

"The holidays are almost here, and when you are scrambling for oven space I'll be over here firing up my grills and have all the extra room," says Nicole Johnson of Or Whatever You Do.

"Smoked turkey is a staple over here on Thanksgiving, and it is my favorite way to wind up with a moist, delicious turkey."

This recipe is made in an outdoor pellet grill, sometimes called a pellet smoker, or referred to as a Traeger thanks to the popular maker of the grills, but you can adapt it to make in an oven following the same directions.

Traeger Smoked Turkey by Nicole Johnson of OrWhateverYouDo.com

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours

Ingredients:

1 10-13 pound turkey, thawed, rinsed, and patted dry

½ cup olive oil

2 teaspoons ground poultry seasoning

1 tablespoon salt

2 teaspoons Traeger Chicken Rub or your favorite poultry rub

Instructions:

1. Mix together the oil and seasonings and then get to rubbing. You want it all over the outside of the turkey, as well as under the skin of the breast.

2. Place the turkey on a rack to raise it off the bottom of the pan, breast-side-up.

3. Fire up the Traeger according to factory instructions, and preheat to 250 °F. Place the turkey and pan on the grill, uncovered. Close the lid of the grill and set your timer for two hours, because you don't want to peek before then.

4. After two hours have passed, increase the temp to 325 °F and cover the turkey. If the drippings are getting to be a little low, you will want to add some chicken broth or turkey stock during this step.

5. Roast for another two-to-four hours (depending on the size of your turkey) until the internal temperature reaches 165 °F. Always cook to temp and not to time!

6. Remove from the grill, rest for at least 15 minutes covered, and carve. Make gravy with the drippings.

