Christmas movie or not? 'Die Hard,' 'Edward Scissorhands' and more — join in on the great debate

The "most wonderful time of the year" may also spark some Christmas movie binge-watching.

Cult holiday classics historically include "Home Alone," "A Christmas Story," "Scrooged" and "It’s a Wonderful Life" — but what about the flicks that questionably fall under the category of "Christmas movies?"

Below, see a list of films that arguably teeter on the edge.

What’s your favorite "Christmas movie"?

Let's dive right into a selection of these!

'Die Hard'

The 1988 action-thriller "Die Hard," starring Bruce Willis (NYPD officer John McClane), may arguably provoke one of the greatest "Is it a Christmas movie?" debates.

In a Reddit thread posted last holiday season, one user started a discussion titled, "Five reasons ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie."

The reasons the individual lists are the following:

The movie takes place on Christmas Eve.

The story centers around a man trying to save his family and their Christmas celebrations from terrorists.

The movie features Christmas decorations and songs throughout.

The main character, John McClane, learns the true meaning of Christmas and the importance of family.

The ending of the movie shows McClane and his family reunited and celebrating Christmas together.

Quite a few fans of the movie commented on the thread, with many of them appearing divided on whether "Die Hard" falls in the Christmas film category.

"I have to say, I’m on the fence," one user responded, while adding a list of why or why not "Die Hard" should count as a Christmas movie.

Pro Christmas: "The plot takes place during Christmastime, and Christmas references are used."

Con Christmas: "It was never intended to be a Christmas film. ‘Home Alone’ was released during Christmastime. So was ‘It’s a Wonderful life,’ and ‘American Werewolf in Paris’ was released on Christmas Day as well."

The commented finished with, "The point is, this debate is not close to being concluded."

Even the children of Bruce Willis — and Willis himself — shared their feelings on the matter.

"I’ve collected all three Willis girls," Rumer Willis said on her Instagram Story on Dec. 19, which she filmed in the car with sisters Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, as reported by Us Weekly.

"It’s a f------ Christmas movie. It takes place during Christmas," Scout said.

Rumer said, "It’s a Christmas movie."

Back in 2018, Bruce Willis attempted to settle the score. "Now please listen very carefully: ‘Die Hard' is not a Christmas movie," he said at the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis in 2018.

'Edward Scissorhands'

Tim Burton’s "Edward Scissorhands" (1990) has been said to be a Christmas movie, as the film leads up to a planned Christmas party at the home where Edward (Johnny Depp) is living.

This may be in large part due to a later scene in which Edward ferociously carves an ice sculpture to resemble his love interest, Kim (Winona Ryder).

Kim then begins to dance in the snowflakes that flicker off Edward’s Christmas creation.

'Batman Returns'

Another Tim Burton flick released in the '90s, "Batman Returns," most certainly takes place during Christmastime, though the debate is still "very much alive," screenrant.com reports.

"Although most Christmas stories are about family, ‘Batman Returns’ focuses on three characters who are alone; Bruce Wayne and Penguin are orphans, while Catwoman only has her cats — bringing some weight to the traditional Christmas story," site's 2023 article states.

"Batman and Catwoman even share romantic moments while standing under mistletoe, so ‘Batman Returns’ could easily be considered a Christmas movie."

Featuring appearances from villains Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer), Penguin (Danny DeVito) and, of course, the vigilante Batman (Michael Keaton), this 1992 action-packed film could fall under the superhero and fantasy genres along with scenes that include violence and gore.

'Just Friends'

"Just Friends," starring Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris and Amy Smart, follows the story of the reunion of high school friends.

The comedy is often dubbed a Christmas movie given its wintry scenes, ice skating disasters and the fact that Chris Brander (Reynolds), now a big-shot music executive living in L.A., unexpectedly returns home to New Jersey for the holidays.

There’s also a laugh-out-loud scene when Chris’ famous client, Samantha James (Anna Faris), destroys the over-the-top Christmas decorations decking the home of his high school crush’s home — leaving her father visibly upset.

'Gremlins'

This Steven Spielberg classic is set around a Christmas present that’s received by the main character, Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan).

Billy opens the gift, which ends up being a cute little Mogwai named Gizmo. Then, a number of evil Mogwai called Gremlins are spawned from Gizmo.

The Gremlins begin to wreak havoc all over town — even wearing Christmas garb and singing Christmas carols, as noted by Regal Theatres.

"Though the movie is certainly wrapped up in some Christmas imagery, we can’t forget that the entire movie is essentially about monsters — not your typical Christmas theme — rather than about Christmas itself," the cinema company writes on its website about the opposition to "Gremlins" being classified as a Christmas movie.

"Really, this movie could be watched any time between Halloween and Christmas, and it would feel about the same. That being said, many people classify ‘Gremlins’ as a dark horror-comedy; the Gremlins do hysterical things, kill in ridiculous ways, and play a pretty comical role as the antagonists of the movie."

'You've Got Mail'

The 1998 rom-com starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan is sometimes tossed around by film critics and film gurus as a non-Christmas Christmas movie, several online movie blogs state.

The movie begins in the fall and leads viewers into the holiday season. In one scene, Kathleen Kelly (Ryan) says she had been decorating her Christmas tree and "unwrapping funky ornaments made of Popsicle sticks, missing my mother so much I almost couldn’t breathe."

There are also scenes showing the New York City streets decorated with Christmas lights and holiday gatherings among the characters.

"As Kathleen Kelly and Joe Fox, respectively, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks charmingly usher you from the bouquet-of-newly-sharpened-pencils days of fall into New York City's holiday season. While not a textbook Christmas movie, ‘You've Got Mail’ has enough carol-singing, tree-trimming and snow-covered streets to cheer even the coldest of Grinches," Entertainment Weekly reports.

'Meet Me in St. Louis'

The iconic 1944 musical comedy "Meet Me in St. Louis" is when actress and songstress Judy Garland debuted "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" — which could be one reason why fans may argue if it should be considered a Christmas movie.

"It comes with heartfelt emotion and around a tough decision she must make on whether to move to New York after the holidays," Fox 2 KTVI in Missouri reported last week.

"Only about 25 minutes of the film take place during Christmas, but it is one of the best holiday sequences in cinema history," Times of San Diego reported in 2017.

"Only part of the film takes place during the Christmas holiday, but that section leaves the largest impact," said Nerdist.com in 2020, according to Fox 2 KTVI.

"Technically, 'Meet Me in St. Louis,' based on Sally Benson’s ‘Kensington Stories,’ is not strictly a Christmas movie. The film takes place over the course of a whole year," said The Film Magazine in 2021.