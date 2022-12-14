Expand / Collapse search
What's your favorite holiday movie? Americans praise the 'Home Alone' films and 'The Grinch' among others

Americans share their favorite holiday movies

Megan Myers
By Megan Myers | Fox News
Americans in the nation’s capital revealed their favorite holiday movies, mentioning the "Home Alone" franchise and "The Grinch" among other classic films.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Americans in the nation's capital got in the spirit of the season by spouting off their favorite Christmas movies.

"My favorite holiday movie, I reckon, would be ‘Home Alone,’" Peter, from California, told Fox News, echoing many others' sentiments. "Everyone likes that!"

"Doesn't everyone want to play jokes on people?," Peter added while belting out a chuckle.

Holiday spirit aside, cash seems to reflect the fan favorites. "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" ranked as two and three of the top-grossing holiday films of all time, falling behind the 2018 version of "The Grinch."

Many walking along the National Mall favored the "Home Alone" franchise.

But Yvette, from Tampa, praised "The Grinch" films, particularly the original 1966 "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!"

"His heart grew 10 times that day at the end," Yvette said, flashing a wide grin. 

Yvette, from Tampa, says her favorite holiday movie is "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch that Stole Christmas!" because of the heart-warming ending. 

Of course, there were other holiday favorites that kept fans howling in laughter. 

"I'd say my favorite is "Elf" because I just laugh a ton," Erin, from Washington, D.C., told Fox News. "I just love it!

"My kids like it because he eats the gum off the railing, and it's just super gross and funny to them," Erin said, giggling thinking about her little ones watching the film. 

The 2003 "Elf" film holds an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an average rating of 7.1/10. 

A few preferred holiday movies that invoked nostalgia from days curled up around the Christmas tree with loved ones. 

"I actually really like 'A Christmas Story,'" Reagan, from Missouri, said. "It was my dad's favorite movie growing up, and then I think it just kind of fell on me."

"It's just very nostalgic," Reagan continued. "It makes me think of my family."

Megan Myers is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals. 