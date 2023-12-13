'The Grinch'-inspired roast beef and turkey recipes for your holiday feast this season

If you’re an entertainment buff, your taste buds have likely been left wondering a time or two while tuning into a favorite film or rerun of a TV show.

The on-camera display of specific food and drink items leaves an audience marveling at whether spaghetti and syrup from "Elf" is only fanciful at the North Pole or if the pizza shown on "Eat, Pray, Love" truly was delicious enough to fall in love.

The "holiday-hooby" roast turkey first featured in the 1966 animated version of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" may not have warranted salivation from audiences. However, the "roast beast" presented to Jim Carrey in the 2000 live-action adaptation turned a few heads spanning decades.

Though audiences may interpret the narration of "roast beast" as a roast beef, the Grinch is actually handed a roasted turkey to carve.

Additionally, the turkey is topped with pineapple rings, maraschino cherries and peppercorns, which is an odd combo — almost as quirky as Rachel Green’s inedible meat and peas English trifle from "Friends."

Whether you need a turkey or roast beef Grinch-inspired recipe, here are both — plus spice, herb, vegetable and wine pairings to provide an appetizing combo for your Christmas feast.

Roast beef recipe

Ingredients for roast beef recipe

2–3 pounds of top round or eye round roast beef

2 teaspoons Montreal steak seasoning

1 teaspoon of fresh rosemary, chopped

1 teaspoon of fresh thyme, chopped

2-4 fresh garlic cloves

Olive oil

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

"Roast beef is generally a top round or eye round [beef]," said Dante Boccuzzi, chef and owner of a variety of restaurants in Cleveland. "I typically serve prime rib for my parties."

Boccuzzi likes prime rib because if it is overcooked a tad, the meat won’t dry out.

However, he recommends a rub of garlic, olive oil, Montreal steak seasoning, chopped thyme and rosemary for a typical roast beef recipe.

Once the meat has been rubbed all over with olive oil and dry ingredients, cook it in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes per pound. This means if you have a three-pound roast beef, you’ll need to cook it for 45 minutes to achieve a medium rare cooking.

"Cook to 125 degrees in the center," Boccuzzi said. If you prefer an even further cooked red meat, keep it in the oven until it’s reached 135–145 degrees in the center.

As for vegetables and starch, you can’t go wrong with fresh bread to wipe up the excess juices on your plate. Additionally, colorful carrots, small red-skinned potatoes and sliced onions can be baked alongside the beef in the oven.

Boccuzzi recommends a steak or béarnaise sauce served with the meat.

And don’t forget about what you’ll do with the leftovers.

"I like an au jus sandwich," Boccuzzi said of the remains of his meat. "Where the meat is reheated in its juices."

Additionally, Boccuzzi recommends a Cabernet or Amazon wine to pair with the beef meal.

Roast turkey recipe

Ingredients for roast turkey recipe

Whole turkey

At least 1 cup of mayonnaise

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

6-8 whole garlic cloves

2 fresh lemons

4 fresh sage leaves, chopped

Fresh rosemary, chopped

Fresh thyme, chopped

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

For a roasted turkey recipe, you’ll want to preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. In a small bowl, combine the mayo, lemon juice from one lemon and minced garlic.

Lather the turkey in the mixture on both the inside and outside the meat. Lathering the inside and outside will ensure the entire turkey is juicy.

Then add the sage leaves, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper to the outside of the turkey. These seasonings and herbs will crisp with the skin of the turkey. Stuff the turkey with lemon slices from half of one lemon and whole garlic cloves. Lastly, close the turkey off with half of a lemon at the base before tying the legs together.

And because this is a Grinch-inspired recipe, cooks should top the turkey with something round and yellow.

Since pineapples don't make much sense, how about slices of lemon fastened atop the turkey with toothpicks?

The fruit will brown with the meat and can be removed and used on the side for more citrus when completely roasted.

Roast the turkey for 40 minutes. Check the turkey to make sure it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit internally. If the turkey is not 165 degrees, roast for another 5–10 minutes and check again.

Serve roasted turkey with Brussels sprouts and colorful carrots.

As for starch, mashed potatoes with gravy or garlic are perfect.

Additionally, chardonnay, white burgundy and zinfandel all pair well with roasted turkey.