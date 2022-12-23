Expand / Collapse search
Christmas brain teaser: Can you find Rudolph among the reindeer?

Can you solve this Christmas seek-and-find puzzle?

By Nicole Pelletiere | Fox News
Mom turned away from NYC Christmas show using facial recognition Video

Mom turned away from NYC Christmas show using facial recognition

The 'Outnumbered' panel reacted to a New York City mother being turned away from a Rockettes show through facial recognition.

A graphic artist who designs seek-and-find puzzles is offering a new puzzle in the spirit of Christmas.

Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, recently shared his brain-teaser, "Can You find RUDOLPH among the reindeer?" with Fox News Digital.

Hiding in what appears to be a pattern of polka dots is one famous reindeer who has "a very shiny nose."

CHRISTMAS TREE QUIZ! SEE HOW WELL YOU KNOW THESE FAMOUS CHRISTMAS TREES AND MORE

Over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday, Dudás shared another seek-and-find with Fox News Digital titled, "Can You find a PUMPKIN among the turkeys?" 

Try to find Rudolph in this sea of reindeer!

Try to find Rudolph in this sea of reindeer! (Gergely Dudás)

He has also crafted similar puzzles to honor current events.

THANKSGIVING BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND A PUMPKIN AMONG THE TURKEYS?

These include Queen Elizabeth II's passing and annual celebrations such as Halloween and ringing in the New Year.

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, shared his Christmas seek-and-find puzzle with Fox News Digital.

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, shared his Christmas seek-and-find puzzle with Fox News Digital. (Gergely Dudás)

Dudás is the author of many seek-and-find books and created the cartoon, "Where’s the Panda?" 

CHRISTMAS QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT THE ANNUAL HOLIDAY?

More recently, he developed a graphic novel series, "Fox & Rabbit."

To see the solution of Dudás' puzzle, visit thedudolf.blogspot.com.

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.