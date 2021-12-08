10 pet gifts that are perfect for the holidays

If you feel like you’ve forgotten something during holiday shopping, it might just be your pet.

Your animal companion has brought cheer to your family, so it’s only fair that you return the favor. Here’s a list of holiday pet gifts you’ll want to consider. Whether you’re in need of a starter kit for a new addition to your family or a unique playset that’s not just focused on dogs and cats, keep on reading, so you can find the perfect present.

BEST BEAUTY BUYS UNDER $70 FROM ULTA AND MORE

All Living Things Rompin' Retreat Bird Toy at PetSmart

Price: $21.99

Know someone who has little feathery friends? Then the Rompin’ Retreat Bird Toy from All Living Things is a great gift that’ll keep diamond dover finches, canaries and parakeets entertained. This colorful wooden playground includes a pair of ladders, a swing, bell, rope, base and glue bottle.

Back to the Roots Water Garden

Price: $99.99

Fish might not be the easiest pet to find a gift for, but they shouldn’t be forgotten. You can find something that plant-loving fish fans are sure to appreciate from Back to the Roots. The company’s award-winning Water Garden is an interactive ecosystem where you can grow herbs or houseplants on top of the tank. Even better, the Water Garden is a self-watering and self-cleaning system that turns fish waste into fertilizer.

TIKTOK MADE YOU BUY IT: A SELECTION OF VIRAL, GIFTY FINDS

Embark Dog DNA Tests

Price: $129 to $199

Have you ever wanted to know your dog’s breed or health? Embark’s dog DNA kits can help you find that answer. The company has three DNA tests you can administer at home, including the Breed ID Kit ($129), Breed + Health Kit ($199) and Purebred Kit ($199). Once you have your DNA sample, you’ll send it to Embark’s lab team, and they’ll send back a breakdown of your dog’s genetics, family tree and potential health risks.

Furbo Dog Camera

Price: $249

The Furbo Dog Camera makes it easy for pet parents to be a Santa-like figure for their furry friends. This canine-focused nanny cam records and broadcasts your dog’s activity in full HD, so you can check in with your pup when you’re not at home. Owners can log into the camera’s live stream, deliver a message or toss a treat. The camera also has an integrated bark alert among other smart notifications and dog diary entries.

AMERICANS HIDE CHRISTMAS PRESENTS IN A FEW OBVIOUS PLACES: FIND OUT IF YOUR SPOT IS SAFE

Kaytee CritterTrail Triple Habitat

Price: $64.99

Hamsters and gerbils will never get bored from the Kaytee CritterTrail Triple Habitat. As the name suggests, the tiny pets will be welcomed into three "challenging environments," including a colorful cage, curved tube and orb. These modular pieces can be turned into a tall tower or tunnel system with top and front access doors (with spring-loaded locks). This set also comes with a food dish, water bottle and exercise wheel.

Merry Makings Oh, Ginger-SNAP! Gingerbread Man Illusion Pet Costume at Petco

Price: $19.99 to $24.99

Sure, ugly holiday sweaters are fun, but Christmas costumes are better. The Oh, Ginger-SNAP! Gingerbread Man Illusion Pet Costume from Merry Markings transforms furry friends into an adorable holiday cookie, which is perfect for a party or Christmas card. Pet parents can find this costume in the sizes XX-Small to XX-Large at Petco.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Petlibro Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder

Price: Starts at $69.99

For the pet owner who occasionally has to step out of the house, feeding times can be a challenge. You can make this task easier with the Granary Automatic Pet Feeder from Petlibro. The smart pet care product lets owners schedule feedings and record voices that can be played back when meals are being dispensed. This granary can hold up to three or five liters of food, but Petlibro also has a selection of other automatic feeders and water fountains if this one doesn’t make the cut.

PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box – Original

Price: $154.99

There are plenty of things cat owners love about their pets. Scooping a litter box isn’t one of them. That's why you should give PetSafe’s ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box as a gift. This high-tech litter box lets you go weeks without scooping, cleaning or refilling your kitty’s little box with a super absorbent and dehydrating crystal litter. Additional benefits of the litter box include odor control, motion sensors, leak protection and disposable trays.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

PrettyLitter Cat Litter (Health Monitoring Cat Litter Subscription)

Price: Starts at $22 per month

Maybe a self-cleaning litter box is a step too far for you. No problem. You can get a different smart litter experience with PrettyLitter Cat Litter. The health monitoring cat litter subscription service utilizes silica gel crystals that change color if a feline illness is detected. From urinary tract infections, metabolic acidosis, kidney tubular acidosis, calcium oxalate issues, bladder inflammation and bladder stones, you’ll be in the know, so you can take your kitty to the vet before their health can get worse. If that’s not enough, PrettyLitter has received a stamp of approval from Martha Stewart, who is now the brand’s spokesperson.

Tetra Aquatic Turtle Deluxe Kit

Price: $184.45

Whether you’re looking to buy a tank for a first-time turtle owner or you’re looking to upgrade the living space for your shelled pet, Tetra Aquatic’s Turtle Deluxe Kit 20 is a roomy terrarium that’s sure to get daily use. This habitat kit provides a 20-gallon glass aquarium, a basking platform, a filter, dome lamps, bulbs and a list of other turtle tank accessories and care products.