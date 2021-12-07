Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Christmas
Published

DIY Christmas fragrance goes viral on TikTok, and you can make it at home

Shannon Doherty holiday home fragrance recipe only requires 6 ingredients

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Do you want a holiday home fragrance but don’t want to break the bank? Shannon Doherty has a DIY recipe that you can whip up right in your kitchen.

The Connecticut-based lifestyle content creator shared her family’s festive fragrance recipe to TikTok a day after Thanksgiving, and she says it’ll make your house "smell like Christmas."

BABY HELPS MOM MAKE ADORABLE, HANDMADE CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS ON TIKTOK 

Lifestyle content creator Shannon Doherty has a DIY home fragrance recipe that reportedly smells like Christmas.

Lifestyle content creator Shannon Doherty has a DIY home fragrance recipe that reportedly smells like Christmas. (Shannon Doherty)

All it takes to make the holiday scent is a pot full of water, cranberries, orange slices, cinnamon sticks, cloves and rosemary. Doherty brings the pot to a simmer to release the sweet and spicy scent.

"Everyone is going to want to come to your house cause it’s going to smell so good," Doherty said in her 13-second video.

THIS IS THE MOST COMMON DAY AMERICANS DECORATE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

While it’s not mandatory that you mix the food-based fragrance in a glass pot, Doherty chose to do so, and it created a beautiful display.

WOMAN MAKES CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT FROM LATE HUSBAND’S GLASSES, MOVES FACEBOOK WITH VIRAL POST 

"My grandma and mom have been doing this every year for holidays since I was a little girl," Doherty, 37, told Fox News. "People love this recipe and love doing it at home and seeing how great it smells. It really adds to your house during the holidays."

Doherty’s video has been viewed more than 56,700 times on TikTok. Dozens of users have flocked to the video’s comment section to share their thoughts and interest.

Shannon Doherty makes her Christmastime fragrance with water, cranberries, orange slices, cinnamon sticks, cloves and rosemary.

Shannon Doherty makes her Christmastime fragrance with water, cranberries, orange slices, cinnamon sticks, cloves and rosemary. (Shannon Doherty)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Doherty, a proud mother of four, has been posting regular holiday hacks, recipes and DIY tutorials to her TikTok account – At Home with Shannon – which has more than 1.2 million followers.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.