10 décor gifts that make perfect Christmas presents

The best home décor gifts to buy right now

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
This holiday season, impress family and friends with any of these thoughtful and unique gifts to spruce up their living environs. With everything from houseplants to wall art, we’ve got something for everyone  — and maybe even a thing or two you want to pick up for yourself.

1-800-Flowers.com Money Tree, from $84.99

1-800-Flowers.com Money Tree

1-800-Flowers.com Money Tree (1-800-Flowers.com)

Brighten someone’s living space with this tree that’s said to usher in prosperity. With glossy, green leaves and a braided trunk, this stunner arrives in a beige-and-ivory seagrass woven vessel.

Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch, $135

Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch

Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch (Big Blanket Co.)

You can’t go wrong with gifting someone a comfy blanket. Especially when it has 2,100+ five-star reviews on Amazon. This 10-foot-by-10-foot blanket comes in a host of colors to suit a variety of interiors.

The Novogratz Athena Plant Stand, $99

The Novogratz Athena Plant Stand

The Novogratz Athena Plant Stand (The Novogratz)

Our other favorite gift for devoted plant parents is this chic plant holder. Marble complements greenery wonderfully, and if you’re feeling generous, you can even throw in a potted plant trio to complete the holiday offering.

Minted Personalized Stockings, $48

Minted Personalized Stockings

Minted Personalized Stockings (Minted)

Give a loved one a gift they’ll use year after year with these premium cotton stockings that can be personalized for free with a foil-pressed leather tag. All designs are made by independent artists, and each stocking has plenty of room for gifts from St. Nick.

Vitruvi Holiday Bundle, $150

Vitruvi Holiday Bundle

Vitruvi Holiday Bundle (Vitruvi)

This gift helps your loved one bring a moment of calm to their living space with four festive essential oil blends (Golden, Grove, Fireside and Afterglow), plus one of the brand’s chic stone diffusers — in colors ranging from blush to charcoal — so they have everything they need to get in the spirit with inviting aromas. Our two favorite scents? A toss-up between Golden, a warm citrus scent, and Grove, a holly and jolly Christmas tree-inspired essential blend.

Bespoke Post Gingko Smart Moon Lamp, $195

Bespoke Post Gingko Smart Moon Lamp

Bespoke Post Gingko Smart Moon Lamp (Bespoke Post)

This gorgeous orb makes for a nice visual display in any room and features a textured surface of craters and mountains to mimic the moon. Even cooler? A strong magnet allows the "moon" to float above the handsome walnut base and slowly spin. 

Choose from three light settings: Warm white, white, and — our favorite for a cozy glow  — yellow warm.

Minted Custom Art Gifts, from $38 framed

Minted Custom Art Gifts

Minted Custom Art Gifts (Minted)

Whether you’re looking for abstract art, landscapes, or a custom piece like a foil map of the recipient’s hometown centered around the address you provide or a custom house portrait, Minted has you covered. Check out thes zen-infused landscapes like this stream and mountains vista and this winter scene on a secret lake.

Getaway Candles, $25

Getaway Candles

Getaway Candles (Getaway Candle Co.)

Sometimes, a dreamy scentscape at home is all you need to teleport yourself to that vacation state-of-mind. Available in Charleston, Banff, Santorini, Aruba, Provence and Tulum renditions, these unique candles are made in the USA with non-toxic ingredients that help you recreate that family vacation to Aruba with the tropical scents of pineapple, mango, and coconut or that solo jaunt to Charleston with notes of gardenia, jasmine, ivy and more.

Mimeo Photos Custom Photo Blanket, from $69.99

Mimeo Photos Custom Photo Blanket

Mimeo Photos Custom Photo Blanket (Mimeo Photos)

Looking for another great blanket option? This personalized blanket features the image of your choice woven into a comfy throw, complete with multicolored fringed edges. Available as both cotton woven throws and fleece blankets in 50" x 60" and 60" x 80" sizes. 

Bespoke Post FLIKR Personal Concrete Fireplace, $99 

Bespoke Post FLIKR Personal Concrete Fireplace

Bespoke Post FLIKR Personal Concrete Fireplace (Bespoke Post)

There’s nothing like the soft light of a crackling fire to set the mood for a holiday gathering. This mini fireplace is sure to be a hit as both an objet d’art and a spot to gather around to roast s’mores. It’s safe for indoor use and available with either a white quartz or aluminum base.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.