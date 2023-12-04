Chef Richard Blais' prime rib recipe is the mouth-watering meal to enjoy this Christmas

If you're hosting a Christmas dinner this year, consider delicious prime rib as your centerpiece.

Richard Blais, chef at Four Flamingos, located in Key West, Florida, is offering up his Coffee BBQ Prime Rib Roast just in time for the holiday season.

"I love prime rib for a few reasons. The first is that it’s easy to cook, season it well and pop it in the oven. Adjust the temperature once and remove it to rest. Anyone can do it!" Blais, who is also a "Next Level Chef" co-star, told Fox News Digital.

"I also love that you can ask the butcher to cut the whole rib roast in half or even just one bone-in piece — so it’s a great option for small get-togethers, large events or even a meal for one or two."

Blais said the drippings create a tasty gravy and if you decide to make popovers, "it’s the full holiday roast experience."

"Not to mention ‘turkey overload’ can be a real thing and the beef roast cures that as well as [having] an air of ‘luxury’ about it," he said.

Blais said if the beef is out of your budget, try a chunk of pork as the replacement for this recipe.

"Serve with popovers and gravy, some horseradish cream and a good apple butter or chutney and maybe some green beans or carrots on the side!" he added.

Coffee BBQ Prime Rib Roast by Chef Richard Blais

Ingredients

1 whole deboned prime rib lip (approximately 15 lbs)

For the rub

½ cup paprika

¼ cup cumin powder

¼ cup black pepper

¼ cup onion powder

¾ cup ground instant coffee

¾ cup brown sugar

Directions

Mix all the ingredients and store for use later. Season the meat with salt and let it stay at room temperature for about 2 hours. Rub the meat with the coffee BBQ rub and place it in a roasting pan. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and roast for 10-15 minutes at 325. Lower the temperature to 275 and keep the prime rib in for 1 hour and 30 minutes. After that, adjust the temperature to 112-115 degrees. Once it reaches that temperature, remove the roast from the oven and let it rest for 45 minutes.

Serving instructions

Slice a thick piece of prime rib (16/18 oz.) and place it on a warm plate. Use the juices from the roasting as jus to dress the meat. Place on top of pickled walnuts (cut in half) and chives. Serve it with your favorite sides (Four Flamingos serves it with mashed potatoes, roasted cauliflowers, horseradish cream, mustard caviar and tropical chutneys).

Enjoy!