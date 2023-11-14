'Best homemade' Thanksgiving turkey gravy the whole family will love: Try the recipe

Lauren Allen of TastesBetterFromScratch.com always had two turkeys at Thanksgiving dinner when she was growing up — one made by her mother, and another by her grandmother.

"They would both use the turkey drippings to make the best homemade gravy," she recalled.

The Arizona-based Allen noted that this recipe uses both turkey giblets and drippings to achieve more depth of flavor and creaminess (you don’t have to use the giblets if you prefer).

"I love to drizzle this on top of my turkey and make a little ‘well’ out of the mashed potatoes to pour this into," she said.

She also said this gravy is great drizzled on top of a leftover turkey and cranberry sandwich the next day.

Check out the full recipe below.

Turkey Gravy Recipe by Lauren Allen of TastesBetterFromScratch.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Makes 15 servings

Equipment

Saucepan

Slotted spoon

Whisk for mixing

Ingredients

Drippings from roasted turkey

½ cup all-purpose flour

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth (or turkey or vegetable broth)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Giblets and neck of uncooked turkey, optional

Directions

1. Place the neck, heart, liver and gizzards of the turkey inside a medium-sized saucepan.

Cover the giblets completely with water and bring the water to a boil. Once boiling, simmer for one hour or until the meat is cooked through.

2. Next, use a slotted spoon to remove the giblets from the water and set them aside.

At this point you can decide to discard the liquid from the giblet water — or save a little of it to use at the very end of making your gravy if you need to make the gravy thinner. Otherwise, you don't need this liquid.

3. Once the giblets have cooled, remove the livers and discard them (they add a really strong taste and flavor not many people like).

Use your fingers to remove any meat from the turkey neck. Add the meat to the rest of the giblets and discard what's left of the neck. Then dice the giblets into small pieces and reserve them for the gravy.

4. When you have taken your turkey out of the oven, pour the drippings (what’s left in the roasting pan after cooking the turkey — this includes fat that has melted and any bits of meat that have fallen off — from your turkey roasting pan into a large bowl.

(Tip the pan away from your body and be careful not to burn yourself)!

5. Now let the drippings sit for a minute, allowing the fat to naturally separate from the rest of the drippings. You will notice that the fat will rise to the top, leaving the drippings and liquid on the bottom.

Use a large spoon or ladle to skim (remove) most of the fat from the top of the drippings.

6. To make the gravy, use a large saucepan and add one cup of drippings to the pan. Add a half cup of flour to the pan and whisk together until it makes a smooth paste.

(At this point, you'll need to use a little of your own judgment. You want a pasty consistency. If yours seems a little greasy, add more flour.)

7. When you have found the right consistency, whisk the mixture slowly over the heat as it begins to brown. You are creating a roux.

8. Once you get a nice golden brown color, add 4 cups of chicken broth and 1 additional cup of drippings.

9. Allow the gravy to cook, whisking constantly for about five-to-eight minutes, or until thickened. Then add the giblet meat.

10. At this point, decide for yourself if you like the consistency of the gravy. If the gravy is too thick, add giblets broth or liquid from drippings.

If the gravy is too thin, cook for about 10 minutes. If it's still thin, add a cornstarch slurry (mix one tablespoon of cornstarch with one tablespoon of water and then add to the gravy).

Continue heating until the gravy thickens to the desired consistency.

Once you're happy with the consistency of your gravy, season with salt and pepper to taste — and enjoy.

Store leftover gravy in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to three days.

This original recipe is owned by tastesbetterfromscratch.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.