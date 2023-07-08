Chef Richard Blais reveals grill seasoning recipe that's used at his Florida restaurants

Richard Blais, restaurant owner and "Next Level Chef" co-star, is offering up a delicious spice recipe in honor of the summer grilling season and the opening of his new Florida restaurant.

Four Flamingos, located in Key West, features Southern Caribbean flavors plus food that Blais grew up on as a native New Yorker, he said — while highlighting the rich history and culture of southernmost point of the U.S.

"It’s a continuation of that theme," Blais, who also heads Four Flamingos in Orlando, told Fox News Digital.

"Key West is such an exciting place."

CHEF TOM COLICCHIO'S SOUR CHERRY BBQ WINGS: TRY THE RECIPE

To prep for the opening of his Key West location, Blais said he and his fellow chefs studied what Key West is known for and associated with, such as Truman’s Little White House, Ernest Hemingway and treasure hunter Mel Fisher.

"There’s just so many stories down in Key West, and we are tapping into all of that," Blais said.

"Cooks [will] cook delicious food and chefs dive into the story and the concept."

Blais also spoke about being one of three judges on FOX's "Next Level Chef," on which he appears alongside Chef Gordon Ramsay and Chef Nyesha Arrington in a unique cooking show competition that searches for the next big culinary star.

Thinking about this moment like it was yesterday. 🥹



Thank you all for an amazing #NextLevelChef Season 2️⃣! pic.twitter.com/1Xlm85LjA2 — Next Level Chef (@NextLevelFOX) May 15, 2023

"If you're into competition and into sport, you're going to love ‘Next Level Chef,'" Blais said.

"Working alongside Gordon and Nyesha, for me — I'm just blessed I get to work with them and learn from the best in the game."

CORN RIBS HAVE GONE FROM BEING A UNIQUE VIRAL FOOD TREND TO A SUMMER STAPLE: TRY THE RECIPE

"I'm a kid in a candy store," he added.

"Living the dream, getting in front of the camera and makes things delicious."

Four Flamingos Key West is the first dockside restaurant for Blais.

In celebration of its opening, see Blais’ dried black lime seasoning recipe that is used for his restaurants' swordfish "ribeye."

It can also be paired with seafood, chicken or steak.

Blais said he encourages people to try adding the spice to their BBQ seasonings as well.

SPICY GRILLED SHRIMP AND OLIVE SKEWERS FOR DINNER: TRY THE RECIPE

Richard Blais' Black Lime Spice

Ingredients:

3 cups black lime spice (pulverized dried Persian lime)

1½ cups dried garlic

1 cup black pepper

Directions:

To make black limes at home, which are also excellent just simmered in stews or soups, boil fresh limes in salted water for a few minutes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Plunge them into an ice bath to stop the cooking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dry until the limes are rock-hard and brown-black in a dehydrator or in a hot dry place.

Four Flamingos Orlando & Key West Florida! pic.twitter.com/7SFfjI0Wy3 — RichardBlais (@RichardBlais) June 6, 2023

This recipe is owned by Chef Richard Blais of Four Flamingos and was shared with Fox News Digital.