Chef Richard Blais reveals grill seasoning recipe that's used at his Florida restaurants

Richard Blais recently opened Four Flamingos in Key West, his second location in Florida

By Nicole Pelletiere | Fox News
Richard Blais, restaurant owner and "Next Level Chef" co-star, is offering up a delicious spice recipe in honor of the summer grilling season and the opening of his new Florida restaurant. 

Four Flamingos, located in Key West, features Southern Caribbean flavors plus food that Blais grew up on as a native New Yorker, he said — while highlighting the rich history and culture of southernmost point of the U.S.

"It’s a continuation of that theme," Blais, who also heads Four Flamingos in Orlando, told Fox News Digital. 

"Key West is such an exciting place."

To prep for the opening of his Key West location, Blais said he and his fellow chefs studied what Key West is known for and associated with, such as Truman’s Little White House, Ernest Hemingway and treasure hunter Mel Fisher.

Richard Blais is a "Top Chef" alum, owner of Four Flamingos restaurants in Orlando and Key West, Florida, and co-star of the competitive cooking show "Next Level Chef" on FOX. (Courtesy of Richard Blais)

"There’s just so many stories down in Key West, and we are tapping into all of that," Blais said.

"Cooks [will] cook delicious food and chefs dive into the story and the concept."

Blais also spoke about being one of three judges on FOX's "Next Level Chef," on which he appears alongside Chef Gordon Ramsay and Chef Nyesha Arrington in a unique cooking show competition that searches for the next big culinary star.

"If you're into competition and into sport, you're going to love ‘Next Level Chef,'" Blais said.

"Working alongside Gordon and Nyesha, for me — I'm just blessed I get to work with them and learn from the best in the game."

"I'm a kid in a candy store," he added. 

"Living the dream, getting in front of the camera and makes things delicious."

"I encourage people to add it to any BBQ spice they use," Blais told Fox News Digital of his spice-seasoning recipe. (Courtesy of Richard Blais/Courtesy of Chris Regan)

Four Flamingos Key West is the first dockside restaurant for Blais.

In celebration of its opening, see Blais’ dried black lime seasoning recipe that is used for his restaurants' swordfish "ribeye."

It can also be paired with seafood, chicken or steak. 

Blais said he encourages people to try adding the spice to their BBQ seasonings as well.

Richard Blais' Black Lime Spice 

Ingredients:

3 cups black lime spice (pulverized dried Persian lime) 

1½ cups dried garlic

1 cup black pepper

Blais told Fox News Digital that his black lime spice mixture, used on dishes at his Florida restaurants, works great on avocado and on meat or fish.  (Four Flamingos)

Directions:

To make black limes at home, which are also excellent just simmered in stews or soups, boil fresh limes in salted water for a few minutes.

Plunge them into an ice bath to stop the cooking.

Dry until the limes are rock-hard and brown-black in a dehydrator or in a hot dry place.

This recipe is owned by Chef Richard Blais of Four Flamingos and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.