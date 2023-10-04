Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shares his rib roast recipe for the upcoming chilly weather season

Looking for a rib recipe to make for a football tailgate, a family gathering or the upcoming holidays?

Florida-based celebrity chef Robert Irvine shared his rib roast recipe with Fox News Digital for any special occasion on the calendar this fall or winter.

The thoughtful and hearty dish requires just six simple ingredients for the meal — and this entrée spends most of its time cooking in the oven.

"I consider this the ultimate low-effort main dish for Christmas dinner," he said.

The chef and host of the popular Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible" said to not overthink the main entrée at any upcoming gathering, as the typical eye-catcher tends to be the extensive side offerings.

Irvine said to buy the prime-grade ribs from a local butcher to help with the cooking process and to ensure that nothing is overcooked.

His one recommendation is to check the roast often — because you can’t turn back the cooking clock.

Here's his recipe.

Rib Roast by Chef Robert Irvine

Makes five servings

Cook time: roughly 1½ hours

Ingredients for the entrée:

3 lb. rib roast

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons black pepper

2 sprigs rosemary

3 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons red wine

Ingredients for the horseradish sauce:

½ cup sour cream

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons horse radish

Salt and white pepper

Directions for rib roast:

1. Allow the rib to come to room temperature.

2. In a food processor, add salt, rosemary, garlic, black pepper and red wine.

3. Spread the salt and rosemary mixture across the rib roast.

4. Pre-heat the oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

5. Cook rib roast at 500 degrees for 45 minutes.

6. Lower the oven temperature to 325 degrees and cook the roast for another 25 minutes.

7. Increase the oven temperature to 400 degrees and cook the roast for another 15 to 30 minutes.

8. Make sure the internal temperature of the roast is 125 degrees. Then allow it to rest for approximately 20 minutes.

9. Add horseradish sauce for taste.

Directions for the horseradish sauce:

1. In a large mixing bowl, mix together sour cream, mayonnaise and horse radish.

2. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.

3. Enjoy with rib roast!

