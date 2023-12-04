Delicious cut-out sugar cookies for Christmas: Try the simple recipe

As December kicks off, there's a particular joy in the air as many commence the holiday baking frenzy.

Whether you’re new to baking or a long-time cookie-making pro, this recipe from Susan Sarich, founder and CEO of SusieCakes.com, an American bakery known for their made-from-scratch desserts, will delight.

"This is a classic holiday recipe that everyone loves eating as well as preparing! You don’t need to be a seasoned baker to make it — any skill level can work — and it’s simple enough to have kids participate, letting them be in charge of the measuring cups, pouring ingredients and licking the spoons," said Sarich. "Of course, the more fun-colored royal icing and decorations (sprinkles, sanding sugar, candies, etc.), the better."

COOKIE QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE FACTS ABOUT THE SWEET TREAT?

Try this recipe in honor of the holiday season as well as today marking National Cookie Day 2023.

Susie’s Famous Holiday Cut-Out Sugar Cookies from Susan Sarich of SusieCakes.com

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10-14 minutes

Serves 24

Equipment: Mixer, paddle, medium mixing bowl, whisk, measuring cups and spoons, rolling pin and cookie cutters.

CHRISTMAS COOKING COMPETITION INSPIRED BY 'ELF' MOVIE COULD EARN A LUCKY WINNER SOME BIG BUCKS

Cookie Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 whole egg

2 tsp. baking powder

¾ tsp. salt

3 cups all-purpose flour

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F degrees. Place butter and sugar in your mixing bowl with paddle attachment and cream together until smooth (approximately 2-3 minutes). Add egg and vanilla extract. In a separate bowl, whisk together baking powder, salt and flour.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Slowly add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture. Once the dough comes together, pull off the mixer and finish kneading the dough by hand for 30 seconds. Roll dough onto a floured surface to about 1/8 of an inch and cut with desired cookie cutter shape (Christmas tree, snowman, candy cane, etc.). Bake for approximately 10 minutes, or until slightly golden brown around the edges. Let cool at room temperature or cool to touch. Frost with royal icing (see below) and enjoy.

Icing Ingredients:

3 oz egg whites (pasteurized)

oz egg whites (pasteurized) 1 tsp. vanilla extract

4 c. powdered sugar

Food coloring optional

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Directions for icing:

Combine the egg whites and vanilla extract and beat until a bit of foam forms on top. Incorporate powdered sugar on low speed until fully combined. Add food coloring if desired. Begin mixing on high until mixture is firm enough to form peaks. If not immediately using, keep refrigerated in an airtight container or sealed pastry bag until use.

This original recipe is owned by SusieCakes.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.