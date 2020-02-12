5 cheap yet romantic Valentine's Day date ideas

Love don’t cost a thing — but keeping the spark alive sure can.

Though many romantics enjoy fancy meals, gifts or unique experiences with their special someone, frequent wining-and-dining can add up, and quick. If you don’t want to break the bank on Valentine’s Day but the thought of another movie night or museum trip sounds like a snooze, check out these five fantastic ideas for some adventurous and affordable one-on-one time.

1. Get sporty

If your sweetheart isn’t one to sit still, fuel their fire with a sporty outing. Consider tagging along if they’re partial to activities like bike riding, hiking or yoga class, or break up their routine with ice skating or rock climbing.

2. Take a field trip

Is your special someone intrigued by a local haunt that neither of you have ever visited? Valentine’s Day is a perfect excuse to finally check out that brewery, aquarium or ghost tour they’ve been talking about.

3. Go for a drive

If you’d love to get away with your honey but can’t swing a vacation, hop in the car and drive until you find somewhere interesting to stop. Bonus points for packing a picnic, and enjoying a bite to eat al fresco.

4. Have an at-home wine or beer tasting

Throw a party for two with a wine or beer tasting from the comforts of your very own home. You don't need to be an expert, but you do need to research what to serve and how to set the right mood with snacks and music.

5. Make a backyard bonfire

Sparks will fly during an intimate backyard bonfire complete with blankets, booze and maybe even some s’mores. Better yet, you don’t even need to hire a babysitter for a truly romantic evening.

