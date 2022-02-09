5 homemade Valentine’s Day dinner recipe ideas

If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day at home this year, we’ve got some spectacular inspiration. From tart cherry-chipotle glazed salmon to a whole roasted chicken with dried fruit and wine, read on for five amazing meals that will have your better half wondering when you picked up a chef’s coat.

Tart Cherry-Chipotle Glazed Salmon

This recipe comes courtesy of Chelsea Lords in partnership with U.S. Montmorency Tart Cherries and brings salmon to new heights. Served with couscous, the glazed salmon recipe only takes about 20 minutes to prep.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup tart cherry concentrate

1/2 cup light packed brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon adobo sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1.25 pounds salmon, cut into even-sized pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

Sea salt and freshly cracked pepper

1 package (4.7 ounces each) Pearled Couscous Mix (Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil flavored)

1 pound fresh asparagus

2 roasted red bell peppers, coarsely chopped

Get the full recipe at ChooseCherries.com here.

Luxurious Lobster Pasta with Champagne Cream Sauce

This is the perfect, easy dish for Valentine's Day that comes together in half an hour.

"The lobster makes it special, and the champagne cream sauce just takes it to another level," says Cara Campbell of The Gourmet Bon Vivant. "You can make it with fresh lobster (this will take longer) or buy lump lobster meat that's already been cooked for the shorter way. It's a luxurious, decadent and impressive dish perfect for sharing on a special night with your partner."

Ingredients:

8 oz pasta, such as tagliatelle

salt, to taste

¼ cup reserved pasta water

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic diced

2 shallots diced

1½ cups whole cherry tomatoes

½ cup Champagne or sparkling wine

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup Parmesan cheese grated

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon fresh black pepper

1 cup lobster meat, either fresh or frozen. Make sure the meat is dethawed before you cook with it.

3-4 tablespoons fresh tarragon leaves, optional

Get the full recipe on the gourmetbonvivant.com here.

Oven-Baked Chicken Parmesan

The way to many people’s hearts? Chicken parm.

"This Italian-inspired baked chicken Parmesan will have your other half falling in love all over again," says Aysegul Sanford, food blogger and owner of Foolproof Living. "The creaminess from the cheese balances nicely with the tangy rich tomato sauce and the fresh basil offers some herbal accents. It offers all the satisfaction and indulgence of the original dish but with a healthy twist. Use this recipe for perfect golden crispy chicken every time without the need for frying."

Ingredients:

For The Chicken

1 ½ cups Panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 oz. freshly grated Parmesan cheese (approximately ½ cup)

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder

3 egg whites

1 tablespoon water

Vegetable cooking spray

3 large skinless chicken breasts sliced into cutlets (6-8 ounces each)

3/4 cup mozzarella cheese shredded

1 tablespoon minced fresh basil

For The Tomato Sauce

2 cans crushed tomatoes (14 oz. each)

4 cloves garlic minced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon olive oil

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

1 tablespoon minced fresh basil leaves

Get the full recipe on foolproofliving.com here.

Creamy Tuscan Pasta (Instant Pot)

This recipe from Emily Eggers of Legally Healthy Blonde comes together in an Instant Pot.

"For a romantic Valentine's meal without all the fuss and clean up, use your Instant Pot to make this Creamy Tuscan-inspired pasta. It is rich and flavorful and so easy. The ease of this recipe gives more time to spend with your special person," says Eggers.

Ingredients:

16 ounces Farfalle pasta

4 cups water

15-ounce canned coconut cream

2 cups baby spinach

⅓ cup fresh basil torn or sliced

1 cup sun-dried tomatoes drained

½ tablespoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons salt

Get the full recipe on legallyhealthyblonde.com here.

Whole Roasted Chicken with Dried Fruit and Wine

"This recipe is perfect for a special Valentine's dinner because you can do the majority of the prep the night before; and this whole roasted chicken is succulent, well seasoned, and impressive to serve to your loved one," says food blogger Candice Walker of Proportional Plate.

"The dried fruits and red wine reduce to a delicious sweet sauce that coats the chicken and complements the savory herbs," she continues, adding that her pro tip is to ladle the sauce over the chicken right before serving. "Plus, while the dish is roasting for an hour, enjoy a glass of wine and each other's company."

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken

¼ cup raisins

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup prunes pitted

5 dates pitted

6 cloves garlic peeled

¾ lb. Cipollini onions or pearl, peeled and large ones cut in halves or quarters

½ tsp. turmeric

1 tablespoon herbes de Provence

¼ tsp. red pepper flakes

¼ tsp. salt

½ cup stock/broth

1-2 cups dry red wine, depending on the size of your pot/pan. A snug-fitting chicken should only use 1 cup, and a larger pan will need 2 cups.

¼ cup canola oil

Get the full recipe on proportionalplate.com here.