Say 'I love you' this Valentine's Day with these 10 luxury picks from Amazon

If the sky's the limit for your Valentine's Day budget this year, but you have no idea how to spend your money to show her how much she means to you, check out our list. We've picked 10 splurge-worthy Valentine's Day picks that will impress her.

We've compiled a list of amazing Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon to get you through the most romantic time of year. The online retailer has also compiled an entire V-Day gift shop full of ways to say "I love you" that will delight your significant other. Sign up for a Prime membership to ensure your picks are delivered on time. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 10 picks that are sure to delight her this Valentine's Day:

Swarovski Matrix Tennis Bracelet Collection $225.00, now $189.95

The Swarovski Matrix Tennis Bracelet Collection is a classic bracelet with a gleam that speaks volumes. It features a delicate strand of bezel-set clear crystals on a rhodium-plated bracelet. This bracelet makes a bold statement of sheer elegance.

Coach Polished Pebble Tabby Wristlet $225.00

She will love this Coach Polished Pebble Tabby Wristlet crossbody, perfectly sized for cards and cash, and a phone with an exterior slip pocket for easy access to essentials. It's the perfect look for both casual and dressed-up looks.

Ray-Ban Meta - WayfarerSmart Glasses - Matte Black $329.00

Ray-Ban Meta-Wayfarer premium smart glasses blend the iconic Wayfarer style with subtle tech features. She can capture high-quality photos and videos with the new ultra-wide 12 MP camera and five-mic system. These glasses also include discreet open-ear speakers that let her enjoy rich audio quality, music and calls.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch $249.00, now $199.00

She can track the steps to your heart with the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch. The device offers a comprehensive range of features, making it ideal for anyone looking for a fitness tracker.

Nextmug $129.95, now $99.95

This temperature-controlled, self-heating coffee mug is a brilliant gift for a busy loved one who never seems to be able to enjoy her morning coffee while it's still hot. The Nextmug will keep her hot coffee, tea, or preferred beverage at the perfect temperature wherever they are.

LilySilk Silk Pajamas for Women $149.00

This LilySilk Silk Pajamas for Women is the real thing! She'll feel pampered in this luxury pj set made of high-quality 6A-grade mulberry silk.

Leilalove Macarons $36.99

She'll be wowed by these delicate Leilalove Macarons. These macarons are compared with Laduree Paris – the renowned French pâtisserie. The macarons are packaged in a beautiful gift box and include 15 delicate macarons made with ingredients imported from France.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $379.95

She will love the upgrade to this KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. You will love the cakes that come from this gift. This compact stand mixer can make up to five dozen cookies in a single batch. It has the same power as the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer but is 20% smaller and 25% lighter.

Gucci Bloom By For Women $104.99, now $71.04

Gucci Bloom By For Women is designed to celebrate the authenticity, vitality and diversity of women. The perfume has notes of natural tuberose and jasmine that create an unexpectedly rich white floral scent on the skin.

Original Peloton Bike $1445.00, now $1,145.00

Nothing says I love you like looking after your loved one's health. You can nab the original Peloton Bike on sale for 21% off the list price.