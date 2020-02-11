Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Holiday
Published

5 easy, chocolaty Valentine's Day desserts to make for your sweetheart

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Valentine's Day Origins: From Cupid to ChaucerVideo

Valentine's Day Origins: From Cupid to Chaucer

Valentine's Day Origins: Fox News spoke to expert Nikki Lewis who deals with love year-round to learn more about the heart-filled holiday. Lewis is co-founder of the BEVY, a bespoke matchmaking service located in New York and California, and explained that while the theories surrounding Valentine’s Day are murky, the stories behind them help contribute to the February 14th holiday that we celebrate today.

Is there anything sweeter than digging into a dessert with your special someone on Valentine’s Day? In honor of the occasion, Amy Flanigan of Belly Full shared five of her easiest chocolate-rich recipes to dazzle your sweetheart with on Feb. 14.

Inspiring over 10 million users monthly on Pinterest, Flanigan has developed a following for her straightforward, satisfying recipes that are sure to satisfy anyone's sweet tooth.

"My husband and I aren’t big flower and card-givers on Valentine’s Day, but we sure have a meeting of the minds when it comes to anything chocolate!” the Northern California blogger and cookbook author said.

GIADA DE LAURENTIIS  REVEALS WHAT NEVER TO COOK FOR YOUR VALENTINE

“These five recipes are some of our favorite, most requested treats. From silky smooth mousse to decadent layers of chocolate bliss, to a Kahlua-infused cake, there is something for everyone and they’re all so incredibly easy to make,” she continued. “Plus, none of them require a reservation. Homemade beats an expensive night out any day!”

From the decadent to the divine, one thing is for sure – the most important ingredient is love.

Death by chocolate trifle

(Amy Flanigan)

Cake, pudding, crushed Oreo cookies and whipping cream unite for a gorgeous trifle sure to get the Valentine's Day party started.

Kahlua coffee chocolate poke cake

(Amy Flanigan)

Your coffee- and chocolate-loving Valentine will swoon over this quick cake that is just as delightful for dessert as it is for breakfast the next morning.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Chocolate mousse pie with caramel and sea salt

(Amy Flanigan)

No baking? No problem! You don’t even need to turn on the oven to make this easy-as-pie dessert. A dash of sea salt also complements this creamy chocolate mousse pie, which can also be served with a caramel drizzle.

Easy chocolate mousse

(Amy Flanigan)

Hardcore chocoholics will never believe that this homemade chocolate mousse recipe only requires six ingredients. Though the dish only takes 10 minutes to prep, good luck trying to wait longer than that to eat it all up.

Chocolate iced coffee frappe

(Amy Flanigan)

Toast to a Valentine's Day done right with this iced coffee frappe blended with chocolate syrup and chocolate extract.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Amy Flanigan’s Belly Full adventures on Facebook and Instagram for more great recipes.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak