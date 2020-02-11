5 easy, chocolaty Valentine's Day desserts to make for your sweetheart

Is there anything sweeter than digging into a dessert with your special someone on Valentine’s Day? In honor of the occasion, Amy Flanigan of Belly Full shared five of her easiest chocolate-rich recipes to dazzle your sweetheart with on Feb. 14.

Inspiring over 10 million users monthly on Pinterest, Flanigan has developed a following for her straightforward, satisfying recipes that are sure to satisfy anyone's sweet tooth.

"My husband and I aren’t big flower and card-givers on Valentine’s Day, but we sure have a meeting of the minds when it comes to anything chocolate!” the Northern California blogger and cookbook author said.

“These five recipes are some of our favorite, most requested treats. From silky smooth mousse to decadent layers of chocolate bliss, to a Kahlua-infused cake, there is something for everyone and they’re all so incredibly easy to make,” she continued. “Plus, none of them require a reservation. Homemade beats an expensive night out any day!”

From the decadent to the divine, one thing is for sure – the most important ingredient is love.

Cake, pudding, crushed Oreo cookies and whipping cream unite for a gorgeous trifle sure to get the Valentine's Day party started.

Your coffee- and chocolate-loving Valentine will swoon over this quick cake that is just as delightful for dessert as it is for breakfast the next morning.

No baking? No problem! You don’t even need to turn on the oven to make this easy-as-pie dessert. A dash of sea salt also complements this creamy chocolate mousse pie, which can also be served with a caramel drizzle.

Hardcore chocoholics will never believe that this homemade chocolate mousse recipe only requires six ingredients. Though the dish only takes 10 minutes to prep, good luck trying to wait longer than that to eat it all up.

Toast to a Valentine's Day done right with this iced coffee frappe blended with chocolate syrup and chocolate extract.

Follow Amy Flanigan's Belly Full adventures on Facebook and Instagram for more great recipes.