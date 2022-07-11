California couple on 'American Dream Home' heads for Big Sky Country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Recently I put up an Instagram post with pictures from our shoot in Montana.

I found this song from Dan Seals and Marie Osmond called "Meet Me in Montana" — and I had forgotten what a hit song it was.

Today, everyone seems to be meeting in Montana. The state already offered beauty, serenity and outdoor adventure.

Then a little show called "Yellowstone" became a huge international sensation — and Montana has not been the same since.

Everyone wants to live there — which meant for one couple, Ryan and Kameko, the real estate market was going to be a challenge to navigate.

Luckily, their search for a horse property near Bozeman was a success, as seen on "American Dream Home." I caught up with Kameko this week to see how life in Montana is treating her and her family.

Question: How was the experience filming with the television crew and producers? Was it what you expected?

Answer: We had the best time over the three long days [of] filming. Every single person on the crew was fun to hang out with and be around.

We were actually sad to see them go at the end of the last day of the shoot.

From producers, to camera crew, sound etc., they all instantly felt like old friends, which made us comfortable from the get-go!

We honestly did not know what to expect, really. I think the biggest surprise was that we did not realize that the outfit we chose when we filmed the first house tour would be the one we would have to wear every day — ha!

If I had realized that, I would have chosen another outfit option.

I guess the other surprise was that we would be using our vehicle so much. It was not a problem at all, but we would have had it "spruced up" a bit before we filmed.

Our son Cash did very mush feel like a star — and absolutely had one of the most fun experiences of his life!

Q: How have you been settling in to your new home? Any work being done or changes you’ve made?

A: Paradise Valley already feels like home. We love it so very much — even during the winter!

"We will have citrus trees, herbs — and everything one could need for favorite craft cocktail recipes."

We will probably never be finished with design and adding/changing out artwork and decor accessories. We love finding unique vintage pieces on our travels or locally at our favorite vintage shops that our meaningful to us.

We plan to paint the exterior black within the next few months and this month we are planting what we call a "cocktail garden" in the greenhouse. We will have citrus trees, herbs — and everything one could need for favorite craft cocktail recipes.

One of the next large projects we plan to do is to build the barn so we can finally have horses.

Eventually we are also planning to build an outdoor sitting/dining area within a glass building of some sort at the highest point of our property — so even on those very windy days that this valley is known for, we can sit outside and enjoy the incredible views.

Q: Tell me a bit more about your background. More importantly, what types of life lessons have you learned that you think brought you and your family to where you are today? What is that recipe for success? Happiness?

A: I come from an entrepreneurial family. Because we enjoy camping and traveling the world so much — and most importantly, [spending] quality time with our family — we were never our happiest working for someone else, on their schedule.

We have learned that there is always something out there that will provide a good living, and that we can be passionate about and really enjoy at the same time. You just have to look for it, and it is out there.

When we started our restoration business 15 years ago, and now with our new real estate investment business we started only just last year, the same thing always proves true for us.

That is, if we put God first in our lives and do his will, work hard, truly care about people that are part of our team, just be nice and love people — we will be successful.

Thank you all so very much for telling our story and giving us such a fun and unique experience we will never forget.

To learn more about the couple who have made Montana their home — and to learn how they did it on "American Dream Home" — watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.