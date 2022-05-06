Search for home in Colorado is all about family: 'Grateful for freedom'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For one couple in western Colorado, a search for a house really wasn't about the home — it was much more about their family.

With 12 children, they wanted space, land, multiple bedrooms and multiple living areas that could handle all those family gatherings.

This home search wasn’t about walls and plaster — it was about a family legacy.

What inspired me the most about this couple as we worked on this story for "American Dream Home" was how they got to this point in their lives.

When they met in college, they were both very young and just starting out in life.

It wasn’t easy. Dan worked tirelessly to save and build a career, knowing that his dream was with Susie — but also living a life that brought them both joy.

For Susie, this home search wasn’t about walls and plaster — it was about a family legacy.

"We absolutely love our new home! It’s peaceful and wild all at the same time. It is the perfect homestead for our family now, as well as for generations to come."

"We are so grateful for the freedom the land allows now and for the sustainability to come."

She added, "We are so grateful for the freedom the land allows now and for the sustainability to come. Before finding this property we toyed with the idea of moving to the coast, but the mountains are life giving as they are both a place of refuge and adventure."

ONE COUPLE'S SEARCH FOR A DREAM HOME REVEALED IN TULSA, OKLAHOMA

She wanted this home to be their forever home, the home that not only stood the test of time but could be passed on to the next generation.

It was the first time we had a couple on "American Dream Home" who were solely focused on what they would leave for their children and their children’s children.

It was a dedication I had not seen before.

"Our kids are turning into legit homesteaders and our homeschooling has turned up a notch …gardening, animal care, hunting, environmental sustainability … Everything seems to center on sustainability and freedom — and of course, adventure," the couple said.

"We are so blessed, not a day goes by where we don’t all gather to pray and give thanks to God. There is no reason that we should be here, except that He willed it."

Dan added, "I have always put my faith and trust in God. I have always believed that God has a plan that is bigger and better than my own plans, so when my plans don’t work out, I know it is for a good reason."

"It has been a long journey to reach our dream home — and a lot of things had to work out in perfect harmony to make it all happen that was far beyond my control."

He also said, "It has been a long journey to reach our dream home — and a lot of things had to work out in perfect harmony to make it all happen that was far beyond my control. I thank God every day for his blessings."

One of the toughest things for Susie and Dan, and many of our families, was price shock.

After the pandemic, families from California in particular rushed to the picturesque beauty of the state, and that made it tough for people already living there.

Real estate agent Travis Cox was featured in the show — and was a wonderful guide for Dan and Susie in my absence.

He talked about the market’s current conditions, since this episode was filmed several months ago.

"While there are still as many opportunities to find a dream home as there was this winter and last fall, it takes more money to find it," he said.

I am truly happy to see Susie and Dan living life in their American Dream Home.

"Every extra month it took to find [Dan and Susie's] dream home cost them a theoretical $10,000. I am happy they chose to take action when they did."

Another highlight for me was how crystal-clear the couple was about no rules!

No HOA (homeowners association), no close neighbors — just gorgeous views of mountains and fields in the distance.

I am truly happy to see Susie and Dan living life in their American Dream Home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To learn more about this family's search for a dream home, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.