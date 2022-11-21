Bible verse of the day: We have reason to hope and trust, even in the worst of times

"We know that all things work together for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose" (Romans 8:28).

This is one of the most well-known passages in the Bible, according to faith leaders.

But what does it mean — and can we trust it?

Everything that we encounter or experience in life — everything, no exceptions — "works together for our best," notes ActiveChristianity.com.

"It couldn't be written more clearly, but superficiality causes us not to see it," the site also says.

"We, quite simply, cannot read properly. And we're not interested enough either; we don't take the time," that site says.

Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina, further illuminates this Bible passage.

Fr. Kirby is also co-host of the EWTN miniseries, "Living the Christian Way," which addresses current moral questions in our society.

Even when we're despairing, he says, we should not give up hope — nor should we give up our trust in God's promises to his people.

"Saint Paul teaches us that all things end well for those who love God," he told Fox News Digital.

"Sorrow and tragedy, disappointment and suffering will try to drag us down and fill us with desolation," he also said.

"But God gives us strength and the sure knowledge that the fallenness of our world will not have the last word."

Stay tuned for more Bible verses of the day during the Advent season.