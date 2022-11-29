Tiny Nativity scene is created on a speck of gold as micro-engraver shares his impressive work

A 76-year-old engraver in Birmingham, England, created a tiny Nativity scene on a speck of gold — and all for a good reason.

Graham Short spent five eight-hour days — 40 hours in total — working to sketch a Nativity scene on a tiny piece of gold. (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article.)

Short said he decided to take on the challenge for his local church in Northfield, England.

AS CHRISTMAS NEARS, IT'S TIME TO ‘RECLAIM’ THE SEASON OF ADVENT, SAYS SOUTH CAROLINA FAITH LEADER

"This latest project is for the local church as they have a Nativity display," he said.

"They’ve had about 60 items on show, and I thought I’d like to contribute to that."

Nativity scenes are known for portraying Jesus Christ's birth — and are popular during the holiday season.

Short said he took beta blockers to reduce his heart rate in order to be able to make the small, ultra-precise movements needed for micro-engraving.

FOX NEWS' RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: CHRISTMAS GLORY INCLUDES THE BEAUTIFUL NATIVITY SCENE

He also had a Botox-style injection around his eyes, he said, to stop the nerves and muscles from twitching while he worked on the scene.

Short even worked early in the morning and late at night to avoid the vibrations caused by traffic moving outside during the day.

"I have to work between midnight and 5 a.m. to get the best results," he said.

ON CHRISTMAS DAY, ‘GOD GAVE US THE GREATEST GIFT THE WORLD HAS EVER RECEIVED’

The entire process took him five days.

He worked eight hours per day during those days, he said.

Short noted that he had to restart the project many times, as his hands would slip and ruin the piece.

"The needles always slip — then you have to polish and start again," he said.

The piece is thought to be worth over 20,000 Euros — or about $20,660.

"It’s not as impossible as it looks."

This isn’t the first time Short has completed a big "small task."

The micro-engraver created four banknotes featuring Jane Austen and a picture of Queen Elizabeth II on a pinhead, worth 50,000 and 100,000 Euros, respectively.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s not as impossible as it looks," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Visitors at St. Laurence Church in Northfield can view his unique creation this season using a microscope.