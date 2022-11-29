Bible verse of the day: The peace and righteousness of Jesus are foretold by the prophet Isaiah

"For out of Zion shall go forth instruction, and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem. He shall judge between the nations and shall arbitrate for many peoples; they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore" (Isaiah 2:3b-4).

In these Old Testament verses (half of Isaiah 2:3; all of Isaiah 2:4), the prophet Isaiah talks about the peace that God can weave among people who are at war with one another.

These are lessons we can use in our divided society today, faith leaders say.

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: OUR SUFFERINGS STRENGTHEN US, BRING US ‘GREAT BLESSINGS’

Chapter 2 of Isaiah as a whole contains a vision or foretelling of "the enlargement of Christ's kingdom and interest" — as well as "the glory of his church in the latter day," Biblestudytools.com notes.

Verses 1-9, specifically, share the "calling of the Gentiles, the spread of the gospel and that far more extensive preaching of it yet to come" with Jesus Christ, the same site notes.

It is important to see that this is not the "peace of surrender," says Enduringword.com, but instead, the peace of "enforced righteousness."

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: DECISIONS WE MAKE IN LIFE BRING ‘BLESSINGS AND CURSES,’ SO CHOOSE WISELY

That sites also points out, "There would be no more war, and no more need for swords and spears, so it made sense to make them into plowshares and pruning hooks. But there will be no more war because there will be a new ruler on earth, Jesus Christ."

In these specific passages, God is judge and arbiter — and the source of peace and good will among those who used to fight one another.

That's according to Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina.

KIDS NEED PRAYERS! THESE FAITHFUL DEVOTIONS MAY HELP BLESS OUR CHILDREN

"The prophet Isaiah gives a strong account of the work of God among the nations to bring forth peace," he told Fox News Digital.

"Jerusalem serves as a mother to all peoples, and so she will teach and mediate for tranquility among her children," he continued, "even turning weapons of war into instruments of loving service."

Fr. Kirby then offered a prayer for the strife of our present age.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Almighty Father, we ask you for the gift of peace. Calm the tension in our hearts. Help neighbor to help neighbor. Lead nations to respect and serve one another. Let your peace triumph in our homes. Let peace be victorious in our world today. Amen."