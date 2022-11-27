Bible verse of the day: Decisions we make in life bring 'blessings and curses,' so choose wisely

"I call heaven and earth to witness against you today that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Choose life so that you and your descendants may live" (Deuteronomy 30:19).

This verse from the Old Testament offers believers both the power and authority of an all-knowing God — and the idea that humans have a choice in their own destiny, according to faith leaders.

But what does this mean, exactly?

And how do we put this verse to use in modern life?

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: WE HAVE REASON TO HOPE AND TRUST, EVEN IN THE WORST OF TIMES

Biblical history helps to illuminate this verse. In Old Testament times, those who believed God's promise of a coming Messiah were saved through their faith, according to the Bible study website Knowing-Jesus.com.

Additionally, scholars agree that the scriptures are clear that Moses was the author of Deuteronomy, according to The Gospel Coalition website.

Old Testament believers trusted that God's Word would one day be fulfilled — and they trusted that "Israel was the nation selected by God to be His chosen people," Knowing-Jesus.com also says.

God asked something of his chosen people, however: faithfulness in keeping up their end of His covenant.

ADOPTED AS A CHILD, TEXAS WOMAN IS NOW HELPING OTHERS FIND HOPE AND FEEL LOVED AT CHRISTMAS

They were to worship him only, keep his commandments and tell "a lost world of the goodness of God," Knowing-Jesus.com adds.

"And yet within a very short space of time, the special covenant God made with his chosen people was broken, and for 40 years they wandered aimlessly in the wilderness," the site says.

One faith leader says that today, in addition to having faith, we have a responsibility with the decisions we make — otherwise we, too, will wander in our own wilderness.

AS CHRISTMAS NEARS, IT'S TIME TO ‘RECLAIM’ THE SEASON OF ADVENT, SAYS SOUTH CAROLINA FAITH LEADER

"With this verse from the Old Testament, Moses reminds us that the decisions we make will bring either blessings or curses," Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

"As the children of God, we are called to make decisions that build us up, bringing blessings upon ourselves and those around us, and give life in abundance," he also said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was only by grace that God selected Israel to be His chosen people.

And it is "only by grace that the choice between life and death continues to be extended to all people — because Christ took the punishment that the Law required on our behalf," website Knowing-Jesus.com also says.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Stay tuned for more Bible verses of the day during the Advent season. To see yesterday's Bible verse, click here.