Bible verse of the day: This is the gift we should not refuse, says North Carolina faith leader

"For the wages of sin is death; but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord" (Romans 6:23).

This Bible verse from the New Testament ties sin with death — and everyone will die some day.

So what is this verse telling believers and what comfort can be drawn from it?

One North Carolina faith leader says there in indeed comfort and hope within this Bible verse, written by the apostle Paul in his Letter to the Romans.

"Wages. Sin. Wages and sin. Why would the apostle Paul, a former rank sinner, use a financial term to explain the injurious consequences of sin?" John K. Amanchukwu Sr., associate pastor at Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital by email.

Amanchukwu, who is also on faculty at Summit Ministries, which is headquartered in Manitou Springs, Colorado, said that the point the apostle Paul was trying to make is that "death is earned, death is a form of payment" — and death is a "result of a life estranged from God."

He added, "Death is earned, but the gift of eternal life is lavishly extended to all, void of ethnicity, color and sex."

Quoting Victorian-era British Baptist preacher Charles H. Spurgeon, Amanchukwu continued, "If you will not have death unto sin, you shall have sin unto death."

Amanchukwu continued, "There is no alternative. If you do not die to sin, you shall die for sin. If you do not slay sin, sin will slay you."

Saying that God seeks to "make an exchange with mankind," he continued that this exchange is "a transfer of hope, a payoff for our transgressions and the solidifying of our future in heavenly bliss."

He added, "The words of the late Rev. Billy Graham also come to mind."

"He [Graham] said, ‘The very purpose of Christ's coming into the world was that he might offer up his life as a sacrifice for the sins of men. He came to die. This is the heart of Christmas.'"

Amanchukwu continued, "Will you choose the wages of death or will you receive the free gift of eternal life? The latter is the gift we shouldn't refuse."

