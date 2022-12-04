Bible verse of the day: God offers us 'refuge and shelter' in this Old Testament scripture

"Then the Lord will create over the whole site of Mount Zion and over its places of assembly a cloud by day and smoke and the shining of a flaming fire by night. Indeed, over all the glory there will be a canopy. It will serve as a pavilion, a shade by day from the heat, and a refuge and a shelter from the storm and rain" (Isaiah 4:5-6).

In this Bible verse from the Old Testament, God promises shelter and refuge for his people.

Can the faithful feel this sense of protection today, in a fast-paced, complex world?

First, it's vital to understand what these verses really mean.

The verses center around the promise "that God would take his people into his holy care and protection," according to "Barnes’ Notes on the Whole Bible," as shared by Studylight.org.

Albert Barnes was an American theologian born in New York in 1798, notes Studylight — and over a million volumes of his book had been issued by 1870.

"The idea is expressed by images drawn, in this verse, from the protection which he afforded to the Israelites in their journeying from Egypt," said Barnes, the same source noted.

"The word ‘create’ means here [that] he will afford, or furnish, such a defense," he continued.

All the habitations of his people "shall be secure, and regarded as under his protection," Barnes continued.

One South Carolina faith leader told Fox News Digital that these verses stand the test of time — and that today, the faithful can still count on God’s protection and blessing of rest and renewal.

"The prophet Isaiah reveals the glory of God as a place of rest and refreshment," said Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina.

"He promises that God will build such a shelter and that all people will be welcomed to refuge and relief under its shade."

Fr. Kirby then offered the following prayer for believers today.

"Oh God, Ancient of Days, you know all things. You call us from the burdens and anxieties of life and summon us to rest in you. You bless us and care for us with a cloud by day and a flaming fire by night."

He added, "You are a shelter and a refuge for us. Rejuvenate us by your grace. Grant us your peace and strength. Amen."

Stay tuned for more Bible verses of the day during the Advent season. To see yesterday's Bible verse, click here.