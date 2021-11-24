Best hometown bars in America for Thanksgiving Eve celebrations

Twas the night before Thanksgiving which historically calls for a cold one with familiar faces at your local tavern.

Fox News Digital’s staff revealed their top picks on neighborhood restaurants and pubs to swing by when it’s time to head home for the holidays.

From Wisconsin to Tennessee, Florida and beyond, here are the watering holes where "everybody knows" our names.

East Troy House - East Troy, Wisconsin

Established in 1836, East Troy House says it's Wisconsin's oldest tavern. The restaurant offers an array of brews, a fish fry on Friday's 11am-9pm and apparently has a "haunted history."

Old Neighborhood Pub - Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Old Neighborhood Pub is a place for solid food and spirits. The pub's "Wings Wednesday" appears to be popular with regulars.

Flying Squirrel - Chattanooga, Tennessee

"Good food, good atmosphere," says one of Fox News' lifestyle reporters. The Flying Squirrel describes itself as a neighborhood bar/restaurant with "a killer weekend brunch."

Crackers Bar & Grill - Crystal River, Florida

The bar outside of Crackers Bar & Grill offers live music and it's located on the water in a "super small town in Florida." Menu special range from oysters to clams, fried spicy snapper and gator sausage.

O'Malley's on Main - Seal Beach, California

O’Malleys on Main Street is an "authentic Irish pub" serving traditional Irish favorites and American comfort food. One Fox News editor describes its vibe: "Nice people, good drinks, good time and everyone knows where to meet without having to coordinate."

UP on the Roof - Greenville, South Carolina

Stop at this Greenville rooftop spot to soak in impressive views with a hand-crafted cocktail or craft beer in hand.

Granville Moore’s - Washington, DC

This "cozy" Belgian bar has outstanding mussels and ales, plus a friendly staff.

George's - Iowa city, Iowa

George's is known for its cheeseburgers, hot nuts and great happy hours, according to the spot's Facebook page.

Cleo's Brown Beam Tavern - Appleton, Wisconsin

Hit Cleo's Brown Beam for winter-themed cocktails and decorations that'll get you in the holiday spirit.

The Violet Hour - Chicago, Illinois

Enjoy a pre-prohibition style cocktail at The Violet Hour – located in the Windy City, in the heart of Wicker Park.

Vanguard Wine Bar - New York City

Vanguard is a wine bar serving small plates in a relaxed atmosphere.

The 35er - Pasadena, California

Pop into The 35er to watch the game and have a drink. A DJ is spinning each Friday and Saturday at this hometown pub.

The Heidelberg - Columbia, Missouri

Townies have frequented "The Berg" since 1963. Known for its fried pork loin and German potato salad, the spot also has happy hour and BOGO app deals Monday through Friday.

Shannon's Bayshore - Long Beach, California

Friendly neighborhood bar Shannon's Bayshore offers good vibes, drinks and a jukebox to play tunes.

Whistlers Inn - Cinnaminson, New Jersey

Whistlers Inn has a small town vibe with popular bar scene. Enjoy its award-winning barbecue menu or to watch the big game over a couple of cold pints.

The Reel - East Rockaway, New York

This on-the-water community staple offers live music, a seafood menu and good cocktails.