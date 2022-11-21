Thanksgiving 2022: 3 simple cocktail recipes to toast family and friends

Toast to gratitude this Thanksgiving with a delicious and innovative cocktail.

Whether shaken or stirred, served chilled or over ice, these simple selections can be easily crafted for family and friends.

Here's a roundup of three Thanksgiving cocktails to enjoy before, during or after your turkey dinner. Cheers!

AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAYS, HERE'S HOW TO BUILD CHARCUTERIE BOARDS THAT ARE ‘SUPER FESTIVE’

Apple Rose

This simple, three-ingredient drink was created by mixologist Natalie Migliarini, author of "Beautiful Booze."

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Four Roses Bourbon

1.5 oz apple juice

4 dashes of Angostura bitters

Directions:

Fill a highball glass with ice and bourbon.

Top with apple juice.

Stir briefly and add Angostura bitters on top.

Garnish with apple slices.

Ginger Soul

Created by mixologist Alexanderia Poole of Richmond, Virginia, this cocktail uses blackberries and pineapple for a fruity twist.

Ingredients:

2 oz Uncle Nearest 1884

3-4 blackberries (plus more for garnish)

2-3 pineapple chunks

1 0z Domaine De Canton Ginger Liqueur

0.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

Directions:

Add fruit and ginger liqueur to cocktail shaker.

Muddle ingredients gently, just to break up fruit.

Add Uncle Nearest and lime juice.

Add ice and shake until well mixed and cold (approximately 10 seconds).

Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass without ice.

Garnish with skewered blackberries.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Papa's Orchard

This Key West-based rum was inspired by Ernest Hemingway and his beloved boat, "The Pilar."

Ingredients:

2 oz Papa's Pilar Dark Rum

2 oz apple cider

0.75 oz Monin cinnamon syrup

0.5 oz lime juice

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail glass and stir.

Garnish with a cinnamon-dusted apple stirrer.

Can be served warm or cold.