Thanksgiving quiz! How well do you know these surprising facts about a favorite holiday in the U.S.? Test your knowledge of all things Thanksgiving in this engaging lifestyle quiz!

Turkey was reportedly not on the menu at the first Thanksgiving — true or false?

Which president proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday on Oct. 3, 1863?

The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in which year across a three-day harvest festival?

Only male turkeys emit the "gobble" sound — true or false?

In a poll taken a few years ago, which of the following was considered the most "hated" food served at Thanksgiving?

Which U.S. president moved Thanksgiving up a week to allow for more shopping time before Christmas?

How many people typically watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade annually?

Which popular movie had the biggest box office opening on Thanksgiving weekend?

Which classic holiday song was originally meant for Thanksgiving?

Which U.S. president handed down the first official turkey "pardon"?

Which Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float has been in the most parades?

What is the most common way to cook a turkey, according to Butterball?

Which two NFL teams play every year on Thanksgiving?

The turkey trot tradition is thought to have started in 1896 in what city?

Thanksgiving has always been celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November — true or false?

Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!