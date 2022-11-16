America's 'unique' Thanksgiving stuffing preferences state-by-state
Ahead of Thanksgiving 2022, America’s varying stuffing and dressing cravings have people searching for certain recipes: Google Trends
Whether it’s called "stuffing" or "dressing," Americans appear to be split on the popular Thanksgiving side dish.
The crumbly, starchy side has been a top searched term on Google in the last month as the holiday draws closer, according to search data collected by Google Trends, a search engine analytics platform.
Researchers from Google News Initiative – a news-focused data parser – created an infographic based on each state's "uniquely searched stuffing."
THANKSGIVING CASSEROLE PREFERENCES VARY STATE-BY-STATE
"We define uniquely searched, as a term that is over-represented in a region compared to the country," a Google spokesperson told Fox News Digital.
"For example, if avocados were uniquely searched in California, that means that California searched it more than the U.S. as a whole," Google’s spokesperson continued.
Google's infographic is divided into five stuffing categories: Produce, meat, cornbread, other and regional.
Here's how the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. shaped up.
The word "stuffing" is a top-searched term in 33 states and the District of Columbia while the word "dressing" is a top-searched term in 18 states.
States that referred to stuffing as a dressing were largely in the south.
POPEYES THANKSGIVING TURKEY AVAILABLE FOR DOORSTEP DELIVERY FOR 1ST TIME
Meat-filled stuffings were the most popular out of the five categories Google identified.
Seventeen states have searched for Thanksgiving stuffings that have meat in them. Turkey and sausage were top picks, but one state – Nevada – stood out as the only state to seemingly favor bacon-wrapped stuffing.
Cornbread stuffings were the second most searched-for stuffing type, according to Google.
Fifteen states are team cornbread stuffing for Thanksgiving 2022, including Alabama, Georgia, Maine, Ohio and West Virginia.
THANKSGIVING TURKEY PRICES WILL HIT A RECORD THIS YEAR, NYC GROCERY CHAIN CEO WARNS
Google’s third most searched-for stuffing type is categorized as "other" and eight states (plus Washington, D.C.) have shown interest in distinct stuffing recipes.
Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina have searched for oyster stuffing while Hawaii has searched for jalapeño cheese stuffing and Kentucky has searched for soul food stuffing.
Corn-meal stuffing is a top search in Minnesota while red jello stuffing is a top search in Oklahoma and stuffing with Greek yogurt is a top search in Utah. Country bread stuffing has been a top search in Washington, D.C.
HOW TO SAVE MONEY ON THANKSGIVING DINNER
Produce-filled stuffings were the fourth most popular Thanksgiving stuffing type on Google's infographic.
Seven states have searched for stuffings that have a fruit, vegetable or herb in them.
Illinois and Vermont searched for sage stuffings while Wyoming searched for savory herb stuffing.
Cranberry stuffing is a top search in Indiana, raisin stuffing is a top search in Pennsylvania, keto-friendly cauliflower stuffing is a top search in North Dakota and apple stuffing is a top search in Washington.
MARTINELLI'S LAUNCHES APPLE CIDER AND CRANBERRY JAM ICE CREAM IN TIME FOR THANKSGIVING
Regional stuffings were last on Google’s Thanksgiving stuffing map and only three states are looking toward stuffing recipes that have a European twist.
Nebraska and New Jersey are searching for Italian stuffing while Rhode Island is searching for French stuffing.
U.S. states that favor produce-filled stuffings and dressings
Illinois: Sage dressing
Indiana: Cranberry stuffing
BLACK FRIDAY: A BRIEF HISTORY AND LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
North Dakota: Keto cauliflower stuffing
Pennsylvania: Stuffing with raisins
Vermont: Sage dressing
Washington: Stuffing with apples
Wyoming: Savory herb stuffing
U.S. states that favor meat-filled stuffings and dressings
Alaska: Sausage stuffing
Arizona: Turkey stuffing
California: Turkey stuffing
Colorado: Sausage cornbread stuffing
FLAVOR-PACKED TOASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS: TRY THE RECIPE
Connecticut: Turkey fruit stuffing
Delaware: Ground sausage stuffing
Idaho: Italian sausage stuffing
Maryland: Turkey stuffing
Massachusetts: Sausage stuffing
Montana: Herb andouilles sausage sage stuffing
Nevada: Stuffing wrapped in bacon
New Hampshire: Turkey stuffing
New York: Sausage stuffing
North Carolina: Sausage dressing
AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAYS, HERE'S HOW TO BUILD CHARCUTERIE BOARDS THAT ARE 'SUPER FESTIVE'
South Dakota: Sausage stuffing
Virginia: Sausage stuffing
Wisconsin: Turkey stuffing
U.S. states that favor cornbread stuffings and dressings
Alabama: Cornbread dressing
Arkansas: Cornbread dressing
Florida: Cornbread stuffing
Iowa: Cornbread stuffing
Georgia: Cornbread dressing
Louisiana: Cornbread dressing
Maine: Cornbread stuffing
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Michigan: Cornbread dressing
Mississippi: Cornbread dressing
New Mexico: Cornbread dressing
Ohio: Cornbread stuffing
Oregon: Cornbread dressing
Tennessee: Cornbread dressing
Texas: Cornbread dressing
West Virginia: Cornbread dressing
U.S. States that favor 'other' stuffings and dressings
Hawaii: Jalapeño cheese stuffing
Kansas: Oyster stuffing
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS
Kentucky: Soul food stuffing
Minnesota: Corn-meal stuffing
Missouri: Oyster dressing
Oklahoma: Red jello stuffing
South Carolina: Oyster dressing
Utah: Stuffing with Greek yogurt
Washington, D.C.: Country bread stuffing
U.S. states that favor regional stuffings and dressings
Nebraska: Italian stuffing
New Jersey: Italian dressing
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
Rhode Island: French dressing