America's 'unique' Thanksgiving stuffing preferences state-by-state

Whether it’s called "stuffing" or "dressing," Americans appear to be split on the popular Thanksgiving side dish.

The crumbly, starchy side has been a top searched term on Google in the last month as the holiday draws closer, according to search data collected by Google Trends, a search engine analytics platform.

Researchers from Google News Initiative – a news-focused data parser – created an infographic based on each state's "uniquely searched stuffing."

"We define uniquely searched, as a term that is over-represented in a region compared to the country," a Google spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"For example, if avocados were uniquely searched in California, that means that California searched it more than the U.S. as a whole," Google’s spokesperson continued.

Google's infographic is divided into five stuffing categories: Produce, meat, cornbread, other and regional.

Here's how the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. shaped up.

The word "stuffing" is a top-searched term in 33 states and the District of Columbia while the word "dressing" is a top-searched term in 18 states.

States that referred to stuffing as a dressing were largely in the south.

Meat-filled stuffings were the most popular out of the five categories Google identified.

Seventeen states have searched for Thanksgiving stuffings that have meat in them. Turkey and sausage were top picks, but one state – Nevada – stood out as the only state to seemingly favor bacon-wrapped stuffing.

Cornbread stuffings were the second most searched-for stuffing type, according to Google.

Fifteen states are team cornbread stuffing for Thanksgiving 2022, including Alabama, Georgia, Maine, Ohio and West Virginia.

Google’s third most searched-for stuffing type is categorized as "other" and eight states (plus Washington, D.C.) have shown interest in distinct stuffing recipes.

Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina have searched for oyster stuffing while Hawaii has searched for jalapeño cheese stuffing and Kentucky has searched for soul food stuffing.

Corn-meal stuffing is a top search in Minnesota while red jello stuffing is a top search in Oklahoma and stuffing with Greek yogurt is a top search in Utah. Country bread stuffing has been a top search in Washington, D.C.

Produce-filled stuffings were the fourth most popular Thanksgiving stuffing type on Google's infographic.

Seven states have searched for stuffings that have a fruit, vegetable or herb in them.

Illinois and Vermont searched for sage stuffings while Wyoming searched for savory herb stuffing.

Cranberry stuffing is a top search in Indiana, raisin stuffing is a top search in Pennsylvania, keto-friendly cauliflower stuffing is a top search in North Dakota and apple stuffing is a top search in Washington.

Regional stuffings were last on Google’s Thanksgiving stuffing map and only three states are looking toward stuffing recipes that have a European twist.

Nebraska and New Jersey are searching for Italian stuffing while Rhode Island is searching for French stuffing.

U.S. states that favor produce-filled stuffings and dressings

Illinois: Sage dressing

Indiana: Cranberry stuffing

North Dakota: Keto cauliflower stuffing

Pennsylvania: Stuffing with raisins

Vermont: Sage dressing

Washington: Stuffing with apples

Wyoming: Savory herb stuffing

U.S. states that favor meat-filled stuffings and dressings

Alaska: Sausage stuffing

Arizona: Turkey stuffing

California: Turkey stuffing

Colorado: Sausage cornbread stuffing

Connecticut: Turkey fruit stuffing

Delaware: Ground sausage stuffing

Idaho: Italian sausage stuffing

Maryland: Turkey stuffing

Massachusetts: Sausage stuffing

Montana: Herb andouilles sausage sage stuffing

Nevada: Stuffing wrapped in bacon

New Hampshire: Turkey stuffing

New York: Sausage stuffing

North Carolina: Sausage dressing

South Dakota: Sausage stuffing

Virginia: Sausage stuffing

Wisconsin: Turkey stuffing

U.S. states that favor cornbread stuffings and dressings

Alabama: Cornbread dressing

Arkansas: Cornbread dressing

Florida: Cornbread stuffing

Iowa: Cornbread stuffing

Georgia: Cornbread dressing

Louisiana: Cornbread dressing

Maine: Cornbread stuffing

Michigan: Cornbread dressing

Mississippi: Cornbread dressing

New Mexico: Cornbread dressing

Ohio: Cornbread stuffing

Oregon: Cornbread dressing

Tennessee: Cornbread dressing

Texas: Cornbread dressing

West Virginia: Cornbread dressing

U.S. States that favor 'other' stuffings and dressings

Hawaii: Jalapeño cheese stuffing

Kansas: Oyster stuffing

Kentucky: Soul food stuffing

Minnesota: Corn-meal stuffing

Missouri: Oyster dressing

Oklahoma: Red jello stuffing

South Carolina: Oyster dressing

Utah: Stuffing with Greek yogurt

Washington, D.C.: Country bread stuffing

U.S. states that favor regional stuffings and dressings

Nebraska: Italian stuffing

New Jersey: Italian dressing

Rhode Island: French dressing