America's favorite Thanksgiving pies for 2022, according to Pinterest search data

What kind of pie are you craving this holiday season? The answer may depend on what state you reside in — at least according to data from Pinterest searches.

This year, searches for "holiday pie recipes" are 70% greater, according to Pinterest internal search data based on searches in America in October 2022 verse October 2021.

The top trending pies on Pinterest show apple is taking over.

Other unexpected summery fruit flavors such as peach, cherries and lemon are also popular with Pinterest users for the holidays.

"Pinterest is a top destination for recipes and Pinners like to plan early," Swasti Sarna, global director of data insights for Pinterest, told Fox News Digital.

"Searches for ‘holiday pie recipes’ are 70% greater than last year, and the top trends by state show that traditionally summer fruits like peach, cherry, and lemon are amongst the top trending for the holidays."

Apple is the most popular ingredient nationwide, taking up 36% of searches on the platform, according to Pinterest data.

The visual discovery site shared more insights in a recent press release, revealing that some of the more distinct searches the Pinterest is seeing on the social discovery engine.

For example, "Dutch apple pie recipe" had a 90% search increase in Kentucky and 80% increase in Nevada and New Hampshire.

"Apple pie filling," had a 60% increase in searches in Alaska.

"Canning apple pie filling," had an extreme increase in searches across states including Maine, Michigan, and Missouri; Minnesota actually saw a 210% year-over-year increase in searches.

As for the top trending pies overall, apple, fruity, pumpkin and "other"—like pecan cream pie in Texas, peanut butter pie (not baked) in West Virginia and fudge pie in Tennessee were the four categories Pinterest grouped its findings into on an infographic map.

Check out the list and map below and see what pie your home state or place of residence can’t wait to lick off their fingers come Thanksgiving Day.

Apple (36%) - Pumpkin, sweet potato or squash (18%) - Fruity (32%) - Other (14%)

Alabama

Apple pie filling: search up 60%

Alaska

Pecan pie cobbler: search up 40%

Arkansas

Key lime pie recipe: search up 80%

Arizona

Peach pie recipes: search up 110%

California

Berry pie recipe: search up 43%

Colorado

Peach pie recipes: search up 70%

Connecticut

Apple crumb pie recipe: search up 60%

Deleware

Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 40%

Florida

Pumpkin pie in a cup: search up 80%

Georgia

Blueberry pie recipe: search up 100%

Hawaii

Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 45%

Iowa

Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 100%

Idaho

Peach pie recipes: search up 120%

Illinois

Blueberry pie filling: search up 70%

Indiana

Sweet potato pie recipes: search up 160%

Kansas

Pumpkin pie with real pumpkin: search up 90%

Kentucky

Cushaw pie recipe: search up 80%

Louisiana

Lemon meringue pie recipe: search up 70%

Massachusetts

Blueberry pie recipe: search up 50%

Maryland

Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 70%

Maine

Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 60%

Michigan

Lemon meringue pie recipe: search up 80%

Minnesota

Lemon meringue pie recipe: search up 110%

Missouri

Peach pie recipes: search up 50%

Mississippi

Chocolate pie recipe: search up 45%

Montana

Pumpkin pie filling recipe: search up 40%

North Carolina

Chocolate pie recipe: search up 30%

North Dakota

Apple pie filling recipes: search up 110%

Nebraska

Pumpkin pie from scratch: search up 70%

New Hampshire

Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 80%

New Jersey

Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 30%

New Mexico

Pumpkin pie from scratch: search up 30%

Nevada

Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 80%

New York

Classic apple pie recipe: search up 60%

Ohio

Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 70%

Oklahoma

Lemon meringue pie recipe: search up 70%

Oregon

Banana cream pie recipe: search up 40%

Pennsylvania

Sweet potato pie recipes: search up 100%

Rhode Island

Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 40%

South Carolina

Lemon meringue pie recipe: search up 100%

South Dakota

Apple pie filling: search up 40%

Tennessee

Fudge pie recipe: search up 50%

Texas

Pecan cream pie recipe: search up 70%

Utah

Peach pie recipes: search up 130%

Virginia

Cherry pie filling recipes: search up 100%

Vermont

Apple pie filling recipes: search up 60%

Washington

Sweet potato pie recipes: search up 60%

Wisconsin

Cherry pie filling recipes: search up 50%

West Virginia

Peanut butter pie no bake: search up 30%

Wyoming

Apple pie filling: search up 40%