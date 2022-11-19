America's favorite Thanksgiving pies for 2022, according to Pinterest search data
From apple pie to pumpkin pie and more surprising picks, see the top trending Thanksgiving pies in each US state
What kind of pie are you craving this holiday season? The answer may depend on what state you reside in — at least according to data from Pinterest searches.
This year, searches for "holiday pie recipes" are 70% greater, according to Pinterest internal search data based on searches in America in October 2022 verse October 2021.
The top trending pies on Pinterest show apple is taking over.
Other unexpected summery fruit flavors such as peach, cherries and lemon are also popular with Pinterest users for the holidays.
"Pinterest is a top destination for recipes and Pinners like to plan early," Swasti Sarna, global director of data insights for Pinterest, told Fox News Digital.
"Searches for ‘holiday pie recipes’ are 70% greater than last year, and the top trends by state show that traditionally summer fruits like peach, cherry, and lemon are amongst the top trending for the holidays."
Apple is the most popular ingredient nationwide, taking up 36% of searches on the platform, according to Pinterest data.
The visual discovery site shared more insights in a recent press release, revealing that some of the more distinct searches the Pinterest is seeing on the social discovery engine.
For example, "Dutch apple pie recipe" had a 90% search increase in Kentucky and 80% increase in Nevada and New Hampshire.
"Apple pie filling," had a 60% increase in searches in Alaska.
"Canning apple pie filling," had an extreme increase in searches across states including Maine, Michigan, and Missouri; Minnesota actually saw a 210% year-over-year increase in searches.
As for the top trending pies overall, apple, fruity, pumpkin and "other"—like pecan cream pie in Texas, peanut butter pie (not baked) in West Virginia and fudge pie in Tennessee were the four categories Pinterest grouped its findings into on an infographic map.
Check out the list and map below and see what pie your home state or place of residence can’t wait to lick off their fingers come Thanksgiving Day.
Apple (36%) - Pumpkin, sweet potato or squash (18%) - Fruity (32%) - Other (14%)
Alabama
Apple pie filling: search up 60%
Alaska
Pecan pie cobbler: search up 40%
Arkansas
Key lime pie recipe: search up 80%
Arizona
Peach pie recipes: search up 110%
California
Berry pie recipe: search up 43%
Colorado
Peach pie recipes: search up 70%
Connecticut
Apple crumb pie recipe: search up 60%
Deleware
Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 40%
Florida
Pumpkin pie in a cup: search up 80%
Georgia
Blueberry pie recipe: search up 100%
Hawaii
Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 45%
Iowa
Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 100%
Idaho
Peach pie recipes: search up 120%
Illinois
Blueberry pie filling: search up 70%
Indiana
Sweet potato pie recipes: search up 160%
Kansas
Pumpkin pie with real pumpkin: search up 90%
Kentucky
Cushaw pie recipe: search up 80%
Louisiana
Lemon meringue pie recipe: search up 70%
Massachusetts
Blueberry pie recipe: search up 50%
Maryland
Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 70%
Maine
Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 60%
Michigan
Lemon meringue pie recipe: search up 80%
Minnesota
Lemon meringue pie recipe: search up 110%
Missouri
Peach pie recipes: search up 50%
Mississippi
Chocolate pie recipe: search up 45%
Montana
Pumpkin pie filling recipe: search up 40%
North Carolina
Chocolate pie recipe: search up 30%
North Dakota
Apple pie filling recipes: search up 110%
Nebraska
Pumpkin pie from scratch: search up 70%
New Hampshire
Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 80%
New Jersey
Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 30%
New Mexico
Pumpkin pie from scratch: search up 30%
Nevada
Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 80%
New York
Classic apple pie recipe: search up 60%
Ohio
Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 70%
Oklahoma
Lemon meringue pie recipe: search up 70%
Oregon
Banana cream pie recipe: search up 40%
Pennsylvania
Sweet potato pie recipes: search up 100%
Rhode Island
Dutch apple pie recipe: search up 40%
South Carolina
Lemon meringue pie recipe: search up 100%
South Dakota
Apple pie filling: search up 40%
Tennessee
Fudge pie recipe: search up 50%
Texas
Pecan cream pie recipe: search up 70%
Utah
Peach pie recipes: search up 130%
Virginia
Cherry pie filling recipes: search up 100%
Vermont
Apple pie filling recipes: search up 60%
Washington
Sweet potato pie recipes: search up 60%
Wisconsin
Cherry pie filling recipes: search up 50%
West Virginia
Peanut butter pie no bake: search up 30%
Wyoming
Apple pie filling: search up 40%