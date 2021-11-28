The best gifts for people who love to travel

Short of buying a globetrotter a vacation, you may be stumped as to what to get the travel enthusiast in your life. Thankfully, we scoured the internet high and low to find the best gifts for people who can’t wait to get up, up and away – whenever the time is right.

Read on for our top picks for gifts for people who love traveling.

Adventurist Classic Backpack, $65

All travelers need a high-quality backpack, and this one from Adventurist more than fits the bill. Geared toward those who love spending time in the great outdoors, it’s water-resistant and crafted with ultra-durable 1000D polyester and vegan leather. It also has padding in the front and back for increased protection of laptops, tech goods and cameras. Even sweeter: For every backpack sold, 25 meals are given to those in need across the United States.

National Parks Color Map Mug, $24

For the national parks enthusiast, this coffee cup is sure to be a hit. As the nature-lover in your life visits various national parks, they can use the included green pen to identify their travels. A fun gift created by Candelaria Reymundo and Greg Waloszczyk, recipients can bake it in the oven, so their markings stay with use.

Pure Enrichment WAVE Sound Therapy Eye Mask, $39.99

Your loved one will swoon for this luxe eye mask that, in addition to blocking out light also features embedded speakers and a sound machine to lull them off to dreamland. Its soft micro plush material is oh-so-comfy to wear, and the battery-powered speakers are rechargeable for up to eight hours of continuous use. For Black Friday, get 20% off orders up to $99 with the code "BFCM20." Another fun pick for travelers? The company’s PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier.

Pale Blue Rechargeable Smart Batteries Sustainability Bundle, $82.49

Typically $109.99, take advantage of the Black Friday deal through Nov. 30 on this convenient set of rechargeable AA and AAA batteries. Whether your friend or family member needs spare batteries to power up their camera, GPS, flashlight or other items, they’ll be glad they now count rechargeable batteries among their go-to travel kit. It’s also worth noting that a single Pale Blue rechargeable smart battery will replace 1000+ alkaline disposables and that these batteries charge five times faster than traditional rechargeable batteries.

The SKG F5 Massage Gun, $129

What does the intrepid traveler need? Relief for their sore back, neck and shoulder muscles after endless hours of driving or salvation for their calves after trekking through the woods. That’s why you should scoop up this lightweight electric massager with three interchangeable massage heads and three percussion speeds. It even has heat therapy with the bottom of its handle, to boot. From Nov. 22 to Dec. 5, it will be 50% off, so shop in that window for serious Black Friday and Cyber Monday season sales.

BruTrek OVRLNDR Travel Press, $50

Just because you’re on the road doesn’t mean you don’t need coffee. That’s why java enthusiasts will be so grateful for this insulated coffee press for brewing coffee, complete with a pour spout cover to help avoid spills as they journey along those backroads. It brews 24 fluid ounces, so it should be more than enough to keep them caffeinated on their next camping trip or hiking adventure.

Kindhumans Travel Essentials Kit, $55

This TSA-friendly set is great for the eco-minded traveler in your sphere. It comes with plastic-free, solid shampoo and conditioner, a reusable cotton swab, biodegradable sponge, coconut oil and moisturizing lip balm, all packed in a 100% cotton tote.

The Pakt One, $220

Currently 20% off its retail price of $275, this luggage "packs like a suitcase, carries like a duffel, and travels like a pro" for the person in your life who needs an upgrade. Standout features include zip-around, dual-compartment design for organization’s sake, durable materials and an adjustable, padded shoulder strap. FYI: It’s carry-on approved.

MICHELIN High-Capacity Jump Starter and Power Bank, $99.99

Got a road tripper in your life? From the folks you trust for the best-in-class tires, comes this compact (we’re talking fits-in-your-glove-compartment small) jump starter that allows the user to revive car batteries without outside assistance/independent of another vehicle. The power bank with USB-C and USB-A ports also comes in handy for charging electronic devices, and we love this gadget’s built-in flashlight, too.

Go Lightly: How to Travel Without Hurting the Planet by Nina Karnikowski, $19.99

Eco-friendly nomads will dog-ear this wonderful guide on how to choose the least impactful methods of travel, how to best protect wildlife, how to travel more mindfully, and more. The 10 easy-to-read chapters also review eco-friendly biking, boating and camping excursions and profile inspiring eco-adventure pioneers.

Galen Leather Handmade Leather Traveler's Notebook Covers, from $29

As any seasoned road warrior knows, half the fun in travel is reflecting on your memories. Ensure those memories for your loved ones stay crystal-clear with these handmade leather travel journal covers. Choose from a variety of colors and optional charms and leather tags, like our personal favorite "The mountains are calling and must go." ($12).

The Jenesis House Candles, $65

If a friend or family member isn’t quite ready to resume their jet-setting lifestyle, let them bring the relaxation of travel into their houses with any of these three beautiful scented candles, with funny travel-themed monikers: Chèque In (lavender), Chèque Out (eucalyptus), and Chèque Ya Self (gardenia and lemon peel). Each candle is made with a blend of essential oils, 100% soy wax and a wood wick. The elegant candles include a complimentary candle refill and burn up to 50 hours. Worth noting: The candles are the first component of a soon to open wellness resort in Arizona, where each guest room will have one of these candles for travelers.

CLEAR Plus Yearly Membership, $179

Whenever your pal is ready to get back out there, they’ll be so grateful that CLEAR Plus allows members to move seamlessly through airport security with a quick touchless verification at the CLEAR pods, saving time and stress as they embark on their next great adventure. For sports and music fans, CLEAR Plus also offers touchless access and identification at stadiums and venues across the country.

Delsey Paris Chatelet Air Soft Backpack, $160.99

This amazing travel companion is currently on sale at 30% for $160.99 for a Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so order soon. Coolest specs? A built-in USB charging port, expandable compartments and RFID protection so people can’t steal your information from credit and debit cards in your bag. For those who buy a lot of goods on their journeys, they’ll also appreciate that it’s expandable.

Water-to-Go Water Purifier Bottle, $35.99

For a nice stocking stuffer, consider this water purifier bottle, available in red, blue, black, green and pink to suit a variety of preferences. Each water filter bottle is designed to remove up to 99.99% of contaminants such as bacteria, viruses (Hepatitis A), chemicals, pesticides, heavy metals (lead), and microplastics from drinking water. And yes, the filter works incredibly fast, so thirsty folks on the move get clean water in a few seconds.