The best gifts for grandma and grandpa

If you want to impress your grandparents with the perfect gift this holiday season, look no further.

Fox News has compiled a list of gift ideas for grandparents with a variety of interests, so you’re sure to find something for your grandma or grandpa.

Read on to see the gift guide below.

Vintage Puzzles - $20

The grandparent who loves puzzles might be interested in a vintage, 1,000-piece puzzle from Cavallini & Co.

The paper company sells a wide variety of vintage puzzles through several vendors such as Uncommon Goods, where fans can buy a Vintage National Parks Puzzle, a Vintage Succulents Puzzle and a Vintage Travel Poster Puzzle for $20 each.

Bird feeder - starting at $22.99

If your grandparents enjoy watching birds, head to Amazon and get them a bird feeder from LUJII. The company has a bird feeder that suctions right onto your window for bigger birds starting at $22.99, as well as beautiful, hummingbird feeders made from handblown glass, starting at $26.99.

Personalized cutting board - starting at $29

A personalized cutting board from UrbanEngravings is perfect for the grandparent who loves to cook.

The company offers a wide range of cutting board styles made from American lumber that can be personalized with names, dates and logos. Prices start at around $29 on the company website and increase depending on the size, style and personalization.

Specialty candle - $34

Candle company Homesick has a wide variety of specialty candles you can choose from for your grandparents. The company has candles with scents based on various locations, special events and memories, such as "Winter Mantel" and "Holiday Stroll."

The candles cost $34 each, with some candles on sale for less.

Couch Arm Knitting Caddy - $35

This $35 knitting caddy found on Uncommon Goods sits perfectly on the arm of a couch and has numerous pouches to hold all the supplies your grandparent who knits might need.

Garden Kneeler Seat - starting at $35.99

If your grandparent spends their time in the yard with their flowers or vegetables, consider the Garden Kneeler Seat from SONGMICS.

The cushioned kneeler can swap to a seat and comes with either one pouch for gardening tools for $35.99, or two pouches for $39.99.

Gift basket - starting at $45.99

Nothing says Happy Holidays like a gift basket. Hickory Farms has a wide selection of gift baskets and boxes with summer sausage and cheese.

The Holiday Signature Flavors Gift Basket costs $45.99 and includes summer sausage, turkey summer sausage, three types of cheese, two types of mustard and two types of crackers.

For something a bit more spectacular, there’s also the Grand Holiday Gift Basket for $139, which includes three types of summer sausage, four types of cheese, two types of mustard, several types of nut and trail mixes and numerous other treats.

Hickory Farms also has several gift baskets and boxes for people who want something in between.

Storyworth subscription - $89

As much as this gift may be for your grandparent, it’s also a gift for you. Through Storyworth, you can send your grandparent a weekly question over email, which they’ll reply to. At the end of a year, Storyworth prints out their answers and binds them into a keepsake book .

Though the one-year Storyworth subscription typically costs $99, the company is currently running a discount for $10 off through Nov. 29.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - $129.99

If your grandparent lives far away, consider getting them the Amazon Echo Show 8 to help you stay connected. The $129.99 device is voice-activated, so your grandparent can just ask Alexa to call their contacts and the camera automatically frames and centers the speaker, according to the product description.

