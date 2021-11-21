Best beauty buys under $70 from Ulta and more

Shopping for a beauty lover can be a challenge, but we’ve got a gift guide that’ll make your holiday choice easier.

From Ulta to Sephora and Sally Beauty, we’ve narrowed down the best beauty buys under $70. Here are 18 gift ideas and seven Black Friday/Cyber Week sales you’ll want to consider if you still need to shop for a beauty novice or seasoned pro.

Best beauty buys you can find at Ulta Beauty

L'Occitane Best of Provence Discovery Collection

Price: $42

This nine-piece skin and body care kit includes a mix of L’Occitane’s best-sellers like the brand’s Almond Shower Oil, Shea Butter Hand Cream and Immortelle Divine Cream.

Skyn Iceland Face-Lift-In-A-Bag

Price: $22

Want to get an anti-aging fix? Try Skyn Iceland’s Face-Lift-In-A-Bag – a six-piece set of wrinkle-minimizing patches for under-eyes, foreheads and smile lines, which are packed with firming peptides and brightening botanical extracts.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Price: $59.99

Revlon’s got a two-in-one hair dryer brush that provides voluminous straightened locks. The product has been a popular beauty buy and holiday gift option with an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 from 4,740 reviewers.

Clinique Double the Delicious: Makeup Set

Price: $69.50

If you can’t get your hands on Clinique’s viral Black Honey Almost Lipstick, then maybe this festive makeup set that carries two complete looks will make up for it. Whether you want to gift it to one makeup lover or split it between two, the Double the Delicious: Makeup Set comes with two eye and cheek palettes, two mascaras, two eyeliner pencils, two lip colors and primers, two lip glosses and lip liners and two makeup bags.

Conair True Glow Moisturizing Mist Facial Sauna System

Price: $39.99

Bring the spa home with Conair’s True Glow Moisturizing Mist Facial Sauna System. This face steamer and brush combo help to open pores and exfoliate dead skin, so you can give yourself a deep clean in between your spa and sauna visits.

Pacifica Pink Nudes Mineral Eyeshadows

Price: $18

If you’re looking for an affordable vegan eyeshadow palette, check out these Pink Nudes Mineral Eyeshadows from Pacifica. The palette is made with 10 coconut-infused pigments that offer luminous pink shades and neutral tones. Pacifica is also hosting a 30% off Cyber Week sale on its namesake website.

Foreo LUNA Play Plus 2

Price: $59

Serious skincare fans are sure to appreciate Foreo’s travel-friendly Luna Play Plus 2. The second-generation skin cleansing device is made with bacteria-resistant silicone bristles and can massage in facial soaps with a reported 8,000 T-Sonic pulsations per minute.

The Vintage Cosmetic Company Totally Pampered Gift Set

Price: $25

Get in touch with 1950s bathing trends with The Vintage Cosmetic Company’s Totally Pampered Gift Set, which comes with an adorable makeup headband, polka dot shower cap, body polishes and two makeup removing cloths.

Best beauty buys you can find at Sephora

Tarte Merry Mascara Must Haves

Price: $35

Show off your lashes with this three-piece mascara set from Tarte Cosmetics. The festive kit comes with the vegan brand’s top sellers, including the Big Ego Mascara, SEA Surfer Curl Volumizing Mascara and Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara.

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Skincare Value Set

Price: $68

Ring in the New Year with Rose Deep Hydration Skincare Value Set from Fresh. This luxurious five-piece set is packed with moisturizing rose extracts, hyaluronic acid and seed oils that can combat dryness and brighten skin.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets

Price: $45

Holiday date nights will be complete with Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic nude-pink Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, Lip Cheat Pencil, Jewel Lip Gloss and Collagen Lip Bath.

Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler Set

Price: $68

Buying fragrances as a gift can be tricky, but this perfume sampler curated by Sephora makes the job much easier. This 13-piece set includes 13 perfume samples from top-selling designer brands, including Prada, Valentino and Armani.

Briogeo Honey Hydration Hair Repair Kit

Price: $38

Damaged winter hair begone with this three-piece Honey Hydration Hair Repair Kit from Briogeo. Inside you’ll find a shampoo, conditioner and hair mask made from a vegan apple honey complex, rosehip oil and algae extracts to moisture and strengthen hair. Briogeo says its honey repair kit is formulated to work with all hair types and textures.

Natasha Denona Retro Eyeshadow Palette

Price: $65

Get a strong pop of color with Natasha Denona’s Retro Eyeshadow Palette. The 15-shade palette includes a variety of shimmery and matte burgundy, mauve, dusty rose and pink hues alongside gray-brown and taupe neutrals.

Sol de Janeiro Galaxy Gorgeous Set

Price: $62

Sol de Janeiro’s limited-edition Galaxy Gorgeous Set is a bath and body care gift that’ll transport you to Brazil through scent. The four-piece set includes the brand’s signature body scrub, shower gel, cream and fragrance mist – which all have a warm beachy scent with pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla notes.

Best beauty buys you can find at Sally Beauty

Ion Titatnium Ceramic Travel Gator Iron 1 Inch

Price: $32.99

If you’re looking for a hair straightening tool that’s slim and easy to carry, the Ion Titanium Ceramic Travel Gator Iron can style hair wherever you go. The iron is built with smooth titanium and ceramic plates that measure one in width and can reach up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit.

Gigi Mini Pro Waxing Kit

Price: $65.99

Cut down on your salon visits with the GiGi Mini Pro Waxing Kit. This starter set includes an adjustable mini heater, Honee Cream wax, spatulas, hair removal strips, antiseptic, lotions, a cooling gel and more, so you can upkeep your grooming like a pro – all for the price of a single salon service.

Shea Moisture Beard Care Gift Set

Price: $35.96

The fellas aren’t forgotten with Shea Moisture’s Beard Care Gift Set. Holiday shoppers can either purchase the four-piece set together or individually. The products include a beard wash, detangler, conditioning oil and balm, which are all made from hydrating maracuja oil and shea butter.

Bonus Black Friday + Cyber Week Beauty Doorbusters

Not finding what you’re looking for from this list? Check out a few of these Black Friday or Cyber Week sales that are being promoted for the holiday season.

ColourPop Cosmetics

ColourPop is hosting a Cyber Week sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide. No code is needed to redeem the sale, but some exclusions do apply.

Dermstore

Skincare lovers can save up to 30% off on products when they place orders during Dermstore’s Black Friday Event. Enter code BLACK at checkout.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Cosmetics is having a Black Friday sale that’s offering 40% off for Beauty Squad Members and 25% off for non-members. To redeem the offer, online orders must be at least $30.

Mielle Organics

Natural hair care company Mielle Organics is having a Black Friday sale that’ll sell individual products for $6. Free shipping will be offered to shoppers who place orders that are more than $100.

MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics is offering up to 30% off on all beauty products for Black Friday. No code is needed to redeem the sale, but some exclusions do apply.

Milani Cosmetics

Milani Cosmetics is having a Black Friday sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide to shoppers who text the keyword HOLIDAY to 918-35. A unique discount code will be provided in exchange. Alternatively, shoppers can enter the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to get 20% on their cart.

Soko Glam

The K-beauty retailers is offering 30% off sitewide on skincare and beauty products. Enter code SGWONDERLAND30 at checkout.