​TikTok made you buy it: A selection of viral, gifty finds

When products go viral on TikTok, it’s hard to resist.

Don’t worry. We don’t judge. Here’s a list of some of TikTok’s highly sought-after buys, so you don’t have to suffer FOMO. Who knows, maybe you’ll even find a gift for the family member or friend who wants to stay in the loop about all things trending.

Halara Workout Dresses

Price: Starting at $39.95

Athleisure lovers have been praising Halara for its sporty dress selection for the last year and a half. The fast-fashion activewear company got its start in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, according to Crunchbase. Thousands of TikTokers have shared videos reviewing the brand’s workout dresses for tennis, golf and various sports and activities.

The Pink Stuff: The Miracle Cleaning Paste

Price: $7.50 to $15.70

CleanTok is in love with The Pink Stuff – a rosy cleaning paste that’s made from baking soda, quartz, sodium silicate and soap. The product has such a dedicated following, more than 269.7 million people have watched videos related to the hashtag. From super greasy pans to badly stained home appliances and surfaces, The Pink Stuff has cleaned it all.

My Work Robe

Price: $70 to $89

TikTokers who work from home are really digging the My Work Robe, an apparel company that promises to transform your workday outfit from "bedroom to boardroom in seconds." The company currently offers a blouse robe, button-down robe and cowl neck robe in various colors. All you need to do is wear it over your pajamas whenever there’s a morning Zoom call that catches you off guard.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener

Price: $24 to $98

Beauty fans have been flocking toward Peter Thomas Roth’s Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener after a 54-year-old TikToker, who goes by Trinidad1967, shared a demonstration video of the eye cream’s lifting effect – which is achieved through sodium silicate. After the video went viral in August 2021, the skincare brand has been selling out of the temporary under-eye tightener on a regular basis. The company recently introduced a $98 mega size tube to join its $24 travel size and $38 regular size.

Almond Cow Milk Maker

Price: Starting at $195

Kitchen savvy consumers are shelling out cash for the Almond Cow Milk Maker. The countertop appliance allows plant-based milk fans to make their own almond, oat, soy or coconut milk at home. Just add your preferred nut and water, and the device separates the milk from the pulp. TikTok users have been sharing their experience making fresh cups of plant-based milk for months with the hashtag #almondcow – which has more than 2.2 million views.

Cirkul Water Bottle & Flavor Sips

Price: $30 to $45

When regular water isn’t enough, TikTokers are turning to Cirkul. The water bottle company sells corresponding flavor cartridges that add a kick to your everyday H20. Cirkul has a plastic water bottle, plastic water bottle and chill sleeve and a metal water bottle so far. Each bottle can be purchased as a starter pack that contains four Sip cartridges. If you like it enough to continue, you can buy additional cartridges later.

Mizzen + Main Dress Shirts

Price: $125

Workwear company Mizzen + Main has built up a cult following on TikTok with comedic skits that have racked up more than 35,600 followers. The brand’s line of moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant dress shirts are available in a variety of colors, cuts and patterns.

Our Place Always Pan

Price: $145

Food influencers are in love with the Our Place Always Pan – a non-stick ceramic pan that wants to replace your frying pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier and saucepan. The Always Pan is an Our Place bestseller that’s constantly out of stock because it’s highly recommended. Aside from looking pretty, the pan has a built-in spoon and spatula rest and has a modular design that lets you nest steamer baskets and colanders.

Pop-it Fidget Toys

Price: Starting at $9.99

Pop-it fidget toys are taking over TikTok. Big or small, playful TikTokers are showing off their bubble popping skills by pushing down these pop-its as fast as they can. Some indie and big-name pop-it brands are making bubble boards to go along with trendy pop culture franchises like "The Mandalorian," "Squid Game" and "Spider-Man."

Lirika Matoshi Cherry & Strawberry Dresses

Price: $490

Lirika Matoshi’s strawberry dress might have put TikTokers in a tizzy last year, but the NYC fashion designer is continuing to fascinate users with her other fruit-patterned frilly dresses. In July, Matoshi shared a sneak peek at her turquoise Cherry Midi Dress, which features little glittery fruits. Commenters responded by begging for additional designs with other fruits and veggies, including pomegranates, lemons and mushrooms.

Matoshi’s whimsical designs are so beloved that other retailers have tried to cash in on the strawberry dress craze, including Etsy sellers, Walmart, Shein and Hot Topic.