The best gifts that are meant to be passed down through generations

For many, figuring out what to get everyone on their Christmas list each year can be a daunting task. This can be extra daunting since some people are just hard to buy for.

In order to make Christmas shopping easier, you may want to consider some of these unique gifts that are meant to be personalized for each individual recipient, according to the Associated Press.

Since so many communicate by text these days, family and friends might enjoy the opportunity to relive some of their favorite or funniest conversations. A company named Keepster offers customers the ability to make a book based on messages. Any messages sent through apps like iMessage, WhatsApp or Hike can be collected by the company and then compiled together.

Some people’s favorite memories may not be memorialized in text, however.

For these people, the company Artifact may come in handy. The podcast producer enlists a team of professional interviewers to discuss a subject’s life with them. These conversations can be focused on a specific chapter of their lives. These interviews are then compiled into a personalized podcast.

While it may seem strange to give someone the gift of their own life story, these episodes are a great way for people to pass down their stories to children and grandchildren.

Some may just want to send a message for the holidays. Tribute.co allows customers to record and compile group video messages. There’s no length to how these messages can be and some messages end up being hours long. Customers can edit the footage together themselves using the company’s software, or they can pay to have it professionally compiled.