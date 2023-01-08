Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Italian breakfast made easy and delicious (Hint: rolled oats, espresso and cocoa powder are involved)

Try this Italian twist on a traditional American breakfast offering

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
close
Simple Italian-inspired ideas to embellish your breakfast menu Video

Simple Italian-inspired ideas to embellish your breakfast menu

Grana executive chef Stephen Bukoff shares some unique breakfast ideas inspired by Italian classics.

And you thought you knew how to make delicious hot oatmeal!

Demonstrating an Italian twist on a traditional breakfast offering, Grana executive chef Stephen Bukoff at The Langham hotel in Boston shared a fresh oatmeal breakfast recipe for all those wanting to kick off a New Year with a new start — and maybe even bring something special to a family or friends brunch. 

During a segment on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, Bukoff showed viewers how to make overnight oatmeal and with an Italian kick. 

HEALTHY AGING AND DRINKING WATER: FASCINATING FINDINGS FROM A NEW STUDY

The recipe includes equal parts rolled oats and oat milk — which are soaked overnight.

"You let it sit overnight," he said, and "it becomes this almost oatmeal consistency, except it's chilled."

The unique oatmeal recipe Stephen Bukoff demonstrated on "Fox and Friends Weekend" starts with rolled oats — and includes oat milk, plus a few Italian-inspired extras, he said.

The unique oatmeal recipe Stephen Bukoff demonstrated on "Fox and Friends Weekend" starts with rolled oats — and includes oat milk, plus a few Italian-inspired extras, he said. (iStock)

Then, he added cocoa powder, "a shot of espresso and a little bit of powdered sugar, to make it a little sweet." 

He mixed all of these ingredients into the oatmeal.

"Then we're going to layer it" in small Mason jars, he said, demonstrating during the segment.

Chef Stephen Bukoff of Boston uses cocoa powder in his oatmeal recipe, which he shared with viewers of "Fox and Friends Weekend" on Sunday. 

Chef Stephen Bukoff of Boston uses cocoa powder in his oatmeal recipe, which he shared with viewers of "Fox and Friends Weekend" on Sunday.  (iStock)

"You don't need to be a professional" chef to make this at home, he emphasized. 

"This is very simple."

AVOCADOS, HOME COOKING AND ‘SNACKLE' BOXES: HERE ARE FOOD TRENDS TO WATCH IN A NEW YEAR

And if the recipe is made on a large scale, it can be brought to a party, he said.

The breakfast oatmeal dish demonstrated by executive chef Stephen Bukoff on Sunday includes "a shot of espresso." He also offered espresso coffee as part of the breakfast spread. "You can't have breakfast without it," noted Fox News' Emily Compagno. 

The breakfast oatmeal dish demonstrated by executive chef Stephen Bukoff on Sunday includes "a shot of espresso." He also offered espresso coffee as part of the breakfast spread. "You can't have breakfast without it," noted Fox News' Emily Compagno.  (iStock)

His restaurant is located in downtown Boston, in the historic Federal Building, which was once the home of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, he said. 

He also showed off avocado toast with micro-basil.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In addition, he discussed a granola parfait — "we make a chocolate and amaretto granola," he said, that's "delicious."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To learn more about this unique breakfast recipe, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital.