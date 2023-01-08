Italian breakfast made easy and delicious (Hint: rolled oats, espresso and cocoa powder are involved)

And you thought you knew how to make delicious hot oatmeal!

Demonstrating an Italian twist on a traditional breakfast offering, Grana executive chef Stephen Bukoff at The Langham hotel in Boston shared a fresh oatmeal breakfast recipe for all those wanting to kick off a New Year with a new start — and maybe even bring something special to a family or friends brunch.

During a segment on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, Bukoff showed viewers how to make overnight oatmeal and with an Italian kick.

The recipe includes equal parts rolled oats and oat milk — which are soaked overnight.

"You let it sit overnight," he said, and "it becomes this almost oatmeal consistency, except it's chilled."

Then, he added cocoa powder, "a shot of espresso and a little bit of powdered sugar, to make it a little sweet."

He mixed all of these ingredients into the oatmeal.

"Then we're going to layer it" in small Mason jars, he said, demonstrating during the segment.

"You don't need to be a professional" chef to make this at home, he emphasized.

"This is very simple."

And if the recipe is made on a large scale, it can be brought to a party, he said.

His restaurant is located in downtown Boston, in the historic Federal Building, which was once the home of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, he said.

He also showed off avocado toast with micro-basil.

In addition, he discussed a granola parfait — "we make a chocolate and amaretto granola," he said, that's "delicious."

To learn more about this unique breakfast recipe, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.