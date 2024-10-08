Highly anticipated new book releases hitting shelves in fall 2024

The fall of 2024 will see scores of new book releases coming a store or library shelf near you.

While borrowing from the library can be a great money saver, keep in mind that when it comes to new reads, it's very likely you may have to wait a bit before the book becomes available to you.

Many well-known authors, such as Rebecca Yarros and Freida McFadden, have new books for fall.

Additionally, memoirs, including one by legendary actor Al Pacino, are on many people's must-read list for fall.

Check out this book of new reads for fall 2024.

Rebecca Yarros is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author.

She has penned over 20 novels throughout her career, including "The Empyrean" series, an extremely popular fantasy read.

So far, there are two books in the series, "Fourth Wing" and "Iron Flame," both published in 2023.

Excited readers now don't have to wait too long to find out what happens after the massive cliffhanger the second book ends on — as a third book, "Onyx Storm" is on the way, set to be published in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Yarros' newest book is set to hit shelves on Nov. 19, 2024. It's a romance book called "Variation."

The book is described as "a new contemporary romance about the summer, [as] acelebrated dancer returns home and unearths years of family secrets and deep regrets with the Coast Guard rescue swimmer she never forgot," according to the book's description.

Sophie Cousens is a London-born author who spent several years working in television.

She is now the author of a handful of romance novels.

"This Time Next Year" was her debut novel. She is also the author of "Just Haven't Met You Yet," "Before I Do" and "The Good Part."

Cousens' newest romance novel, "Is She Really Going Out With Him," has a planned publish date of Nov. 10, 2024.

The book is "a hilarious love story about a disillusioned divorcée who agrees to let her children play matchmaker," according to the book's description.

Katharine McGee is the author of "American Royals" and "The Thousandth Floor" trilogy.

"The Thousandth Floor" trilogy came out first — with the first book of the series being published in 2016, "The Dazzling Heights" in 2017 and "The Towering Sky" in 2018.

Shortly after, the first book of the "American Royals" series came out in 2019. This book was followed by three more novels in the series.

While McGee's newest book, "A Queen's Game," is similar to "American Royals," it is separate from the series.

"I was doing background research for the ‘American Royals’ series when I stumbled across the stories of Alix, Hélène, and May: three princesses at the end of the Victorian era whose lives became wildly entangled, as they were all at various points linked to the same three princes," McGee told Town & Country of her newest book.

"I immediately knew that this was my next project! It has everything that readers have come to expect from the American Royals series — drama, forbidden romance, and secrets — set against the glittering backdrop of nineteenth-century Europe," she also said.

"All too often, history follows the exploits and decisions of men, but it’s fascinating to realize how much these young women (and their choices about love!) changed the course of history."

This book, published on Oct. 1, 2024, is the first of a two-book series, according to the source.

Freida McFadden is the author of the popular "Housemaid" series. The series falls into the thriller genre, and will have readers scratching their heads with each page turn, trying to figure out the mystery that unfolds.

The first book of "The Housemaid" series was published in 2022 and was followed by "The Housemaid's Secret" in 2023 and "The Housemaid Is Watching" in 2024.

"The Boyfriend," a book separate from the series, was published on Oct. 1, 2024.

"Sydney Shaw, like every single woman in New York, has terrible luck with dating. She’s seen men who lie in their dating profile, men who stick her with the dinner bill, and worst of all, men who can't shut up about their mothers. But finally, she hits the jackpot," the description of the book begins.

"Her new boyfriend is utterly perfect. He's charming, handsome, and works as a doctor at a local hospital. Sydney is swept off her feet," the description continues. "The brutal murder of a young woman ― the latest in a string of deaths across the coast ― confounds police. The primary suspect? A mystery man who dates his victims before he kills them."

"Sydney should feel safe. After all, she is dating the guy of her dreams. But she can't shake her own suspicions that the perfect man may not be as perfect as he seems. Because someone is watching her every move, and if she doesn't get to the truth, she'll be the killer's next victim," the description concludes.

Fans of Al Pacino can get an inside look at the actor's life with his new memoir "Sonny Boy."

This book not only dives into Pacino's time spent making historic films such as "The Godfather," but also his life prior to his blockbuster movie roles.

Pacino's memoir is planned for release on Oct. 15, 2024.

"From Here to the Great Unknown" is a highly anticipated memoir for fall 2024.

This book was begun by Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, before her death on Jan. 12, 2023.

After her passing, Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, took on the task of finishing her mother's story.

"Born to an American myth and raised in the wilds of Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley was never truly understood … until now. Before her death in 2023, she’d been working on a raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir for years, recording countless hours of breathtakingly vulnerable tape, which has finally been put on the page by her daughter, Riley Keough," a description on the book's website reads.

"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter," Keough said in a previous statement released by publisher Random House.

"I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one," she also said. "I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."

This book was published on Oct. 8, 2024.