Halloween-themed books that will give you a fright this spooky season

Many different books will give you a thrill this Halloween.

There are several different routes you can go for a Halloween-themed book. If you don't like to be scared while you read and are looking for something more cozy than frightening, there are plenty of fall-themed romance books that are perfect for the season.

If you like a story that will give you a fright, this guide is full of books you may enjoy.

Classic tales like Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" are great to read around Halloween, as well as newer titles like Freida McFadden's "The Wife Upstairs."

When in doubt, you can always count on a Stephen King book to spook you.

Read on to find out more about these books and others to read for Halloween.

This list starts off with a classic book, Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein."

This Gothic horror and science fiction novel was published in 1818.

This book tells the story of a mad scientist named Victor Frankenstein, who puts together pieces of corpses to create a creature that he brings to life.

There have been lots of movies based on this story, some more closely following the book by Shelley, while others are more inspired by the characters presented.

Ray Bradbury's "Something Wicked This Way Comes" is one of his most popular novels.

This dark fantasy book is an ideal Halloween read. It's based on a creepy carnival led by the evil Mr. Dark.

This classic book was also made into a movie. After the book was published in 1962, it was made into a movie by Walt Disney Productions in 1983.

"Something Wicked This Way Comes" is one of many Bradbury books you may choose to read this Halloween.

The author has others that suit the season, such as "The Halloween Tree" and "The October Country."

"Dracula" is a must-read during Halloween.

The classic vampire novel was published in 1897. The story is uniquely told through diary entries, letters, telegrams and newspaper clippings.

If you like "Dracula," there are so many other vampire books to read, including Stephen King's "Salem's Lot."

Stephen King is one of the world's most famous horror authors.

While certain books of King's share more scares than others, there certainly are plenty filled with dark elements.

"The Shining" is one of King's most famous and most terrifying novels in his extensive lineup.

King was inspired to write the story after his stay at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado, according to Britannica.

Other King books to read this spooky season include "Salem’s Lot," as mentioned above, and "It."

Many of King's books have become films, including those previously mentioned.

"The Wife Upstairs" is great to read ahead of Halloween because it contains mysterious elements that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Freida McFadden's "The Wife Upstairs" is a psychological thriller about a woman named Sylvia Robinson, who is hired to take care of Victoria Barnett after she's had an accident that immobilizes her.

Barnett is completely dependent on her husband's care, until Robinson becomes part of the picture and aids in caring for her.

As Robinson continues to live in the house and care for Barnett, a new truth begins to unravel.

If you enjoy reading "The Wife Upstairs," McFadden's series "The Housemaid" has a similar feel.