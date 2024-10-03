Fall romance books to cozy up with by the fire

Readers can find a lot of enjoyment in reading a book that fits the current season.

During the summer, readers often reach for books set in coastal towns that offer lots of warm weather activities.

During the winter, there are plenty of holiday-themed reads to enjoy.

5 QUICK-READ ROMANCE BOOKS FOR WHEN YOU'RE IN THE MOOD FOR A PAGE-TURNING LOVE STORY

In the fall, there are plenty of seasonal books you can read filled with plenty of pumpkin spice, autumn foliage and cozy love stories.

Below are three romance books to enjoy this fall, including tales involving a cozy café, a ghost encounter and a spooky curse.

"The Pumpkin Spice Café" is a must-read this full, according to many.

While reading this book, you'll experience similar themes to a cozy Hallmark movie.

HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS EVENT OFFERS 5 FRIGHTFUL FOODS AND A CHILLING DRINK: ‘VIRAL SENSATION’

This book is the first of author Laurie Gilmore's "Dream Harbor" series.

The book was released in August 2023. It's a classic tale of an out-of-towner falling in love with a local.

"The Pumpkin Spice Café" is about an upbeat girl named Jeanie who inherits a small-town café from her aunt.

Upon coming into possession of the café, she meets a rather grumpy local farmer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Many readers of this book have compared it to the popular TV show "Gilmore Girls."

If you're looking for a romance book with a bit more of a Halloween feel this fall but without the frights, "The Dead Romantics" could be the book for you.

"The Dead Romantics" is by author Ashley Poston.

It's a book about a ghostwriter named Florence Day who has gone through a breakup and is left uninspired in creating her next love story.

When she heads home for her father's funeral, she comes across a very unlikely visitor — her new editor.

He's not in his human form, however — but rather as a ghost.

This unique romance story is an ideal one to consider reading during the fall.

"The Ex Hex" is the first book of Erin Sterling's "Graves Glen" series.

The author's real name is Rachel Hawkins; she's written books in the series under the Sterling name.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

If you like the classic trope of enemies being forced to work together, this book could be perfect for you. This book follows that common theme but with a huge twist.

In this first book, a young witch named Vivienne Jones curses her ex-boyfriend, Rhys Penhallow, after their breakup.

At first, she doesn't think too much of the curse.

This all changes when the ex-boyfriend comes back to town, and it turns out that the harmless curse may have been more serious than it seemed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two are forced to work together to break the curse.

If you like this book, you can also read the sequel, "The Kiss Curse."

A third book is being released on Oct. 8.