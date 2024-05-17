America's top baby names see familiar trend, a man uses art to troll city officials and more hot reads

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Lifestyle headlines from this week include offbeat news stories focused on a man's viral response to an order from California city officials, plus a rare World War II-era find, an eyebrow-raising trend regarding America's most popular baby names and more, including stories of food, travel and pets.

Regular quizzes, crosswords and other games are always available to dive into as well.

(Fox News Digital publishes a variety of new games every morning, including a Daily Crossword.)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Grab your coffee or tea, lean back — and soak up these and other trending Lifestyle articles at www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

There's plenty for everyone!

Odd & viral

The Social Security Administration has released the top baby girl and baby boy names in the U.S. — with Liam and Olivia topping the list yet again. A baby name consultant weighed in on what's at work. Click here to get the story.

A California man told Fox News Digital that he had a boat mural painted onto his fence after city officials demanded he build a barrier for his boat. The optical illusion art is now attracting attention online. Click here to get the story.

A pigeon parachute used to carry messages during World War II and D-Day was found in an old shoebox. The unique item is reportedly at least 80 years old. Click here to get the story.

An Instacart driver in Georgia took to TikTok after failing to deliver wings to a state prison. The request on the app said the delivery was for a "death row inmate feast." Click here to get the story.

Food & fun facts

Is butter or margarine better for you? Here is what you should know about both spreads' health and nutrition facts — and if you should reach for one food over the other. Click here to get the story.

You can enjoy Taco Bell in moderation, even if you're watching your waistline. Dietitians revealed how to get the most nutrition out of fast food if you're looking to "live mas." Click here to get the story.

Summer is near and chicken wings are calling. Try this savory, melt-in-your-mouth recipe from a Lexington, Kentucky chef this barbecue season. Click here to get the story.

Wins & work-from-home news

A North Carolina resident won an ultimate jackpot money prize in an instant win game. The woman said she originally thought the game was in "demo mode" and feels "blessed." Click here to get the story.

The top U.S. states to work from home were ranked by WalletHub based on internet access, cybersecurity, price of electricity, housing square footage and more. Here are the standout states — with some surprises. Click here to get the story.

The great outdoors

A fisherman recently alerted Colorado authorities to gigantic, invasive fish in a local pond, which led to a massive crackdown on the creatures. Click here to get the story.

Two Georgia anglers recently set or tied state fishing records for their impressive catches. The records were recently recognized by officials with the Department of Natural Resources. Click here to get the story.

Gifts for the dad in your life

With Father's Day coming up quickly already, here's a roundup of great gift ideas for the gourmet father in the family. Click here to get the story.

Amazing American tales

The new book "Sealed With a Kiss" by Massachusetts author Paula Bernice Roberts is based on 350 love letters her father wrote to her mother amid his World War II Army service. Click here to get the story.

Otto Rohwedder of Davenport, Iowa, created the invention by which all others are judged — sliced bread — in 1928. His innovation quickly changed consumer culture. Click here to get the story.

Very viral videos

The Oakland Zoo installed a pulley system to allow giraffes to eat at a more natural height. The tool was purchased through a donor-matching challenge at the California zoo. See it in action! Click here to see the video.

Hannah Winkler attempted to tell her brother that she was pregnant, and that he was going to be an uncle. Zack mistook the onesie, containing a Cleveland Browns logo, as clothing for the family cat. See his funny reaction! Click here to see the video.

Pets are family

A drug used to treat feline infectious peritonitis will be available in the United States as of June 1, in a move cat advocates and cat lovers say is a "cause for celebration." Click here to get the story.

Shrimp, a paralyzed 3-year-old cat with soft fur and a love for cuddling and lounging, is up for adoption in central Texas. Her rescue team is hoping she finds her forever home. Click here to get the story.

Faith & traditional values

Lara Trump and Kevin Sorbo tout traditional values with children's story hours in Florida this weekend, reading from their new children's titles published by Brave Books. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A statue honoring the Rev. Billy Graham was unveiled on Thursday, May 16, at the U.S. Capitol. Click here to get the story.