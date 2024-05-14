A beer flight, chocolate and more: Father's Day gift ideas for the gourmet dad in your family

If his stomach is the way to his heart, the answer to all your Father’s Day gifting dilemmas is clear.

It's a delicious treat that may delight and make the occasion extra special this year.

If your dad enjoys the pleasure of savoring exquisite flavors, this selection of gourmet gifts could make his day unforgettable.

From luxurious chocolates to artisanal cheeses, craft beers and beyond, here are a variety of delectable treats that are guaranteed to impress even the most discerning of dads.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Empire Delights Chocolate Gift Box, $32 on Amazon

Treat your dad to a selection of gourmet chocolates featuring various flavors, such as dark chocolate, milk chocolate and crunchy.

This assortment is sure to curb his sweet tooth and comes complete with a decorative gifting box.

Cheese Brothers Artisanal Wisconsin Cheese Sampler, $31 on Amazon

If your dad enjoys cheese, surprise him with this selection of Wisconsin cheeses: dill Havarti, smoked Gouda, Italian fratello and honey sriracha Gouda.

The high-quality assortment is shrink-wrapped for freshness and made without preservatives and cultured pasteurized milk.

Beer-Tasting Flight Sampler Boards, $49 on Amazon

If Dad appreciates a good beer, consider gifting him a board set that makes sampling different brews easy.

The boards come complete with glasses, built-in chalkboards to label each beer sample and cutouts to securely place each pilsner glass.

Beef Jerky Gift Basket, $39 on Amazon

This kitschy beef jerky gift basket features an assortment of 10 different types of jerky in a gift sack emblazoned with "For the greatest man, stay cool."

"The perfect present for someone who is impossible to buy gifts for! Who doesn't need jerky?!" one Amazon shopper wrote in the product review section.

This is a satisfying gift he’ll remember each time he reaches for a snack.

Omaha Steaks Deluxe Gift Package, $99 on Amazon

Omaha Steaks is an old standby as it has been around for more than 100 years.

The company's high-quality meats and side dishes make meal prep easy but far from basic.

This deluxe gift set features bacon-wrapped filet mignon, filet mignon burgers, gourmet jumbo francs, potatoes au gratin, caramel apple tartlets and Omaha Steaks' famous seasoning — all for under $100 and guaranteed to arrive fresh at Dad's door.