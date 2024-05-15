Paralyzed cat in Texas up for adoption seeks 'her person' for cuddles and care

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A 3-year-old Turkish Angora cat with some special needs is seeking a special person or persons to take her into their home for a lifetime of cuddles and cozy cat naps.

At her young age, the cat named Shrimp has proven herself to be a survivor. She sustained a spinal cord injury in Dec. 2022 after she fell down three stories, Madison Ohler, founder of Wonky Whiskers Rescue, told Fox News Digital.

Wonky Whiskers Rescue is a central Texas-based nonprofit that focuses on rescuing cats with serious injuries, disabilities and illness.

PET MEDICATION FOR DEADLY CAT ILLNESS SOON TO BE AVAILABLE IN US: 'HUGE TRIUMPH'

"She underwent an extensive amount of testing and therapy, but Shrimp never regained function of her back legs," Ohler said.

The cat sometimes uses a wheelchair, but she is also capable of "scooting" (and even climbing) around on her own.

Her past owner surrendered her to Wonky Whiskers Rescue in June 2023, said Ohler. The rescue is hoping the cat will find her forever home before she reaches her one-year mark at the rescue.

And despite her extremely traumatic injury, "Shrimp is happy and healthy" — and only requires a little more care than a typical cat.

"She requires her bladder to be expressed three times a day," said Ohler, which she said is a "simple process and takes only a couple of minutes."

'KITTENS' DROPPED OFF AT ARIZONA HUMANE SOCIETY TURNED OUT TO BE SOMETHING ELSE

Other than that, Shrimp is a fairly normal cat, with soft fur and a penchant for snuggling and lounging, the rescue said.

She is also on the petite side, weighing just eight pounds.

She "loves Churu treats, cozy beds and getting endless cuddles from her person," said Ohler, describing her as a "cuddle bug."

Cats with paralysis and other special needs may seem intimidating to many potential adopters, she noted.

CAT ADOPTION AD GOES VIRAL FOR ITS REFRESHING HONESTY: 'SHE WILL OWN YOU, YOUR HOUSE, YOUR BELONGINGS'

"I think it is important for people who have not had experience with paralyzed cats to be open to adopting them," said Ohler.

But she said she believes that "once a routine is established, it is quick and easy."

"Paralyzed cats surprise us with how resilient and capable they are. The bond a paralyzed cat has with their person is extraordinary," she said.

"It is incredibly rewarding to be a part of their journey."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Anyone looking to bring a cuddly little Shrimp into their home should contact Wonky Whiskers Rescue, either on Facebook or on the group's website.

Shrimp is up-to-date on her shots and other medical care, and her adoption fee is waived, said Ohler.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But due to her needs, Wonky Whiskers Rescue does require that Shrimp's adopter meet her beforehand to receive instructions on her care.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.