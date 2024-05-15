Two Georgia anglers recognized as 'newest state saltwater record holders': See the massive catches

Two new saltwater fishing records were recently recognized in the state of Georgia, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Facebook this week.

The record for the largest almaco Jack fish was set, while the largest blackfin tuna caught by a woman was tied, said the department's post.

Both fish were caught earlier this month.

MISSOURI ANGLER BREAKS WORLD RECORD AFTER CATCHING 97-POUND BIGHEAD CARP

"Jason H. Rich, of McRae-Helena, reeled in a massive 23-pound, 15.04-ounce Almaco Jack (Seriola rivoliana) on May 2 while fishing offshore between the South Ledge and Navy Tower R3," DNR officials wrote.

Rich's 23-pound fish shattered the previous record of 19 pounds, 10.53 ounces, which was set in March 2024, the DNR noted.

"Rich, a licensed saltwater guide, was fishing aboard his boat 'Slay Ride' and used a spinning rod with a vertical jig to entice the record-breaking Almaco Jack," the Facebook post said.

Almaco jack fish typically weigh about 10 pounds, said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's web page on the species.

WOMAN IN OREGON REELS IN RECORD-BREAKING FISH: 'VERY STRONG'

Just two days after Rich shattered the almaco jack fish record, another monster was caught.

Molly Strickland, of Lumber City, Georgia, reeled in a "hefty 30 pound, 14.24 ounce Blackfin Tuna (Thunnus atlanticus)," said the DNR's Facebook post.

Strickland caught the fish while fishing near South Ledge, said department officials.

"Strickland was fishing with a daisy-chain rigged with ballyhoo aboard the vessel 'Bare Down,' captained by Blake Barry," the post continued.

FISHING AND ITS HEALTH BENEFITS: THE MORE MEN GO FISHING, THE BETTER THEIR MENTAL HEALTH, STUDY FINDS

Strickland was recognized for the largest blackfin tuna caught by a woman, which was a 30-pound, 8-ounce blackfin tuna set in 1999. Strickland's catch is considered a tie in this category, according to the DNR.

"To replace a record for a fish weighing 20 pounds (9.07 kg) up to 100 pounds (45.35 kg), the replacement must weigh at least 8 ounces (226.7 gm) more than the existing record," said the DNR's rules and regulations page regarding Georgia saltwater fishing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Blackfin tuna are considerably smaller than other tuna species.

They reach a maximum size of 39 inches and 46 pounds, said the Florida Museum of Natural History's website.

"They are most frequently taken at an average size of approximately 19.75 inches (50 cm), corresponding to a weight of about 7 pounds (3.2 kg)," the site reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Conversely, the Atlantic bluefin tuna, the largest tuna species, can weigh nearly 1,500 pounds.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Georgia DNR for additional comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle