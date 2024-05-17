Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Lara Trump, Kevin Sorbo tout traditional values in new children's books at Florida story hours

Authors are promoting determination and dads amid prayers, patriotism

By Kerry J. Byrne Fox News
Published
Kirk Cameron launches new kids TV show Video

Kirk Cameron launches new kids TV show

Actor, author and producer Kirk Cameron details his new TV show and his goal to provide wholesome viewing to families

Lara Trump and Kevin Sorbo have joined the Herculean effort to offer lessons to kids in traditional values amid a current culture that appears to reject them. 

Each celebrity is the author of a new children's title published by Brave Books of Texas. 

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, is the author of "The Never-Give-Up Pup."

LARA TRUMP, OUT WITH NEW KIDS BOOK, STRESSES NEED TO KEEP FIGHTING FOR BEDROCK AMERICAN VALUES

The book offers lessons in determination and the American Dream. She is scheduled to bring the book to Elisabeth Lahti Library in Indiantown, Florida on Friday, May 17.

Sorbo rose to fame as the musclebound Greek god in 1990s television series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys."

Lara Trump

Lara Trump is the author of "The Never-Give-Up Pup," published by Brave Books. It teaches children the values of hard work and the American Dream. (Brave Books)

He flexes his muscles on behalf of male role models in his new book, "The Bear Essentials of Fatherhood."

The actor and producer is sharing tales from his title on Saturday at Northeast Dade-Aventura Library in Aventura, Florida.

"I’m spreading a message of masculinity and the importance of fatherhood in our culture to local families who love God and America," Sorbo said via email to Fox News Digital. 

‘HERCULES’ ACTOR KEVIN SORBO REJECTS MEDIA CONCEPT OF TOXIC MASCULINITY

His effort comes, he said, "while men are dressing in women’s clothing and reading inappropriate books to kids."

Both books and story hours arrive from publisher Brave Books. 

kirk cameron

Kirk Cameron, Christian actor, producer and children's book author, leads the Pledge of Allegiance at a library story hour in August 2023 in Taylor, Texas.  (Courtesy Kirk Cameron/Brave Books)

The company has been at the forefront of the culture wars since it was founded in 2021 to team with "people of moral integrity and influence to write a new children's book every month that teaches different traditional biblical and American values," the company said.

Christian actor, author and producer Kirk Cameron has been its most notable writer and messenger.

KIRK CAMERON ANNOUNCES ‘INNOVATIVE’ NEW TV SERIES, SAYS AMERICA'S PARENTS ARE ‘SICKENED’ BY WOKE HOLLYWOOD

He and the publisher have alleged that public schools and libraries have been hostile to traditional values even as they allow events and story hours for children with sexualized and inappropriate content.

"Now is the perfect moment to teach our next generations the value and joy of working hard toward our goals."

"We obtained reports of the government-funded American Library Association circulating guidance to sabotage conservative (and Christian) parent groups from gathering in libraries on Aug. 5, 2023," Cameron and Brave Books told Fox News Digital last year.

WORLD WAR II LOVE LETTERS REVEAL PASSIONATE YOUNG MAN ‘I NEVER KNEW,’ DAUGHTER WRITES IN NEW BOOK

Cameron, the former teen-idol star of TV sitcom "Growing Pains," believes that Lara Trump and Kevin Sorbo represent a rebirth of faith and freedom in the United States.

Kevin Sorbo

Actor and producer Kevin Sorbo is the author of "The Bear Essentials of Fatherhood," a new children's title from publisher Brave Books that promotes the values of dads and masculinity. It's his second book with the publisher. (Brave Books)

"False systems eventually fail," Cameron said in a statement this week to Fox News Digital. 

"And I can already feel the rumblings of spiritual revival happening in libraries, schools, churches and homes all across this nation." 

For her part, Lara Trump hopes the movement is a harbinger of victory for father-in-law, Donald Trump

The 45th president is attempting to unseat President Joe Biden in November and regain the White House.

"It will take the hard work and perseverance of every patriot to ensure victory this November," Trump told Fox News Digital.

Kevin Sorbo and Lara Trump

Kevin Sorbo and Lara Trump are the authors of values-oriented new children's books, both published by Brave Books. "The Bears Essentials of Fatherhood" by Sorbo touts masculinity and the importance of dads; "The Never-Give-Up Pup" by Trump offers lessons in determination. (Brave Books)

"Now is the perfect moment to teach our next generations the value and joy of working hard toward our goals," she said.

Anyone can learn more about the many "pro-God, pro-America" publications by Brave Books by visiting its website.

Kerry J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.