Lara Trump, Kevin Sorbo tout traditional values in new children's books at Florida story hours

Lara Trump and Kevin Sorbo have joined the Herculean effort to offer lessons to kids in traditional values amid a current culture that appears to reject them.

Each celebrity is the author of a new children's title published by Brave Books of Texas.

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, is the author of "The Never-Give-Up Pup."

The book offers lessons in determination and the American Dream. She is scheduled to bring the book to Elisabeth Lahti Library in Indiantown, Florida on Friday, May 17.

Sorbo rose to fame as the musclebound Greek god in 1990s television series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys."

He flexes his muscles on behalf of male role models in his new book, "The Bear Essentials of Fatherhood."

The actor and producer is sharing tales from his title on Saturday at Northeast Dade-Aventura Library in Aventura, Florida.

"I’m spreading a message of masculinity and the importance of fatherhood in our culture to local families who love God and America," Sorbo said via email to Fox News Digital.

His effort comes, he said, "while men are dressing in women’s clothing and reading inappropriate books to kids."

Both books and story hours arrive from publisher Brave Books.

The company has been at the forefront of the culture wars since it was founded in 2021 to team with "people of moral integrity and influence to write a new children's book every month that teaches different traditional biblical and American values," the company said.

Christian actor, author and producer Kirk Cameron has been its most notable writer and messenger.

He and the publisher have alleged that public schools and libraries have been hostile to traditional values even as they allow events and story hours for children with sexualized and inappropriate content.

"We obtained reports of the government-funded American Library Association circulating guidance to sabotage conservative (and Christian) parent groups from gathering in libraries on Aug. 5, 2023," Cameron and Brave Books told Fox News Digital last year.

Cameron, the former teen-idol star of TV sitcom "Growing Pains," believes that Lara Trump and Kevin Sorbo represent a rebirth of faith and freedom in the United States.

"False systems eventually fail," Cameron said in a statement this week to Fox News Digital.

"And I can already feel the rumblings of spiritual revival happening in libraries, schools, churches and homes all across this nation."

For her part, Lara Trump hopes the movement is a harbinger of victory for father-in-law, Donald Trump.

The 45th president is attempting to unseat President Joe Biden in November and regain the White House.

"It will take the hard work and perseverance of every patriot to ensure victory this November," Trump told Fox News Digital.

"Now is the perfect moment to teach our next generations the value and joy of working hard toward our goals," she said.

Anyone can learn more about the many "pro-God, pro-America" publications by Brave Books by visiting its website.