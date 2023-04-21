Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

Airline passenger loses control due to crying baby, screams at crewmembers — chaos ensues

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Southwest crying baby

A Southwest passenger got upset over a crying baby on a recent flight from Baltimore to Ft. Lauderdale, screaming at crewmembers. (@bad_ideas_galore/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

Mid-air rant – Airline passenger blamed a crying baby for his upset. Continue reading…

‘Odd’ and ‘interesting’ – Fascinating facts about poet Edgar Allen Poe. Continue reading…

Heroic save – See how a South Carolina vet aided a choking dog. Continue reading…

large dog at vet

A German shepherd was choking on a Kong toy lodged in his esophagus when a veterinarian jumped into action. Find out what happened.  (iStock)

Footwear giant - Meet the man who dreamed up Air Jordan sneakers. Continue reading…

Attention, Swifties - Take this brand-new Taylor Swift quiz! Continue reading…

Conniving criminals Safeguard your iPhone against hackers. Continue reading…

Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – Don't miss a fun new interview! Continue reading…

Dana Perino Jessica Tarlov

Dana Perino's new series "Short Questions" for Fox News Digital offers surprising insights into favorite Fox News personalities. Check out this new Q&A with Jessica Tarlov. (Fox News)

True or just bubbles? - Does ginger ale really help an upset stomach, or is that just an old wives' tale? Continue reading…

Fat cat - A feline weighing 40 lbs. finds a loving home in hours. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.