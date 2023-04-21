Edgar Allan Poe: Odd and interesting facts about the dark and mysterious poet behind 'The Raven'

It's been almost 175 years since the death of Edgar Allan Poe — one of the most recognizable poets in American history.

While Poe was best known for his work in the horror genre, there is much more to know about him than just his creative output.

His mysterious life seemed to play a role in his work.

CLASSIC AUTHORS QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THE FACTS ABOUT THESE GREAT AUTHORS AND THEIR WORKS?

Here are eight odd and interesting facts about Edgar Allan Poe.

1. How old was Poe when he became an orphan?

Poe was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Jan. 19, 1809, but he was immediately abandoned by his father in 1810.

A year later on Dec. 8, 1811, at age 24, Poe's mother, Eliza, died of tuberculosis, according to The Poe Museum.

Poe and his two siblings were then taken in by their godparents, John and Frances Allan, a wealthy family from Richmond, Virginia.

Poe remained a foster child and was never fully adopted by the Allan family, reports History.com.

2. How much was Poe paid for 'The Raven' when it was published?

Poe's best-known work is the descriptive, dark poem entitled "The Raven."

He sold the now-iconic poem to a literary magazine, The American Review, for its February 1845 issue, wrote SparkNotes — for a grand total of $9.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, MARCH 26, 1874, AMERICAN POET ROBERT FROST IS BORN IN SAN FRANCISCO

It printed the poem with the pseudonym "Quarles."

However, that same year in January, a New York magazine — The Evening Mirror — released an advanced copy of the poem under Poe's name.

3. How old was Poe's wife, Virginia Clemm, when they wed?

Poe married his cousin, Virginia Eliza Clemm Poe, when he was 27 years old.

When Poe and Virginia wed, she was only 13 years old, wrote The Poe Museum.

The two met a year before, when Poe invited his cousin and his aunt, Maria, to stay with him in Richmond, The Poe Museum says.

4. How many theories exist about the death of Edgar Allan Poe?

There are as many as 26 theories about Poe's cause of death, reports The Poe Museum.

Some of the possibilities noted include dipsomania, heart disease, tuberculosis, toxic disorder, hypoglycemia, diabetes, alcohol dehydrogenase, porphryia, Delerium tremens, rabies, murder, flu, heavy metal poisoning and carbon monoxide poisoning.

5. How long does it take to recite ‘The Raven’?

Poe's well-known poem consists of 18 stanzas, with six lines in each stanza — 108 lines in total.

The poem can take 24 minutes to recite if spoken at a rate of 250 words per minute, according to readinglength.com.

6. How many pets did Poe and his wife have?

Poe had one tortoiseshell cat named "Cattarina," which is rumored to have perched on the poet's shoulders when he was writing short stories, noted The Guardian.

"Cats were a source of much solace to the writer whose life was as tormented as his tales," the same source also said.

It has been rumored Poe had a Siamese cat as well — and a film adaption of the poet's life depicted the writer with a pet raccoon. However, there's no conclusive evidence for these claims.

7. For how many years did the mysterious ‘Poe Toaster’ leave cognac and three roses at Poe's grave site?

For over 70 years, a mysterious person called the "Poe Toaster" — dressed in black and wearing a white scarf and large hat — left a bottle of Cognac and three red roses on Poe's grave every year on January 19, Poe's birthday.

The tradition came to a mysterious end in 2009 — and the identity of the person or persons has not been discovered, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

8. How many sports teams did Poe inspire with his work?

Edgar Allan Poe is the inspiration behind one NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens.

In 1996, the pro football team took a new name inspired by Poe's most famous work.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Named after a mythical bird in a famous poem, the new NFL team in Baltimore became the Ravens ‘evermore’ team on Friday, March 29, 1996," shared the Baltimore Ravens history page.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Baltimore Ravens have three different mascots, each named Edgar, Allan and Poe.