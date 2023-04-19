Taylor Swift quiz! How well do you know the famous pop musician?

Taylor Swift is considered one of the most recognizable names in the world.

The singing sensation rose to fame with her first single in 2006 — and has continued to achieve on a grand scale both musically and professionally.

Currently on a sold-out 52-show U.S. tour (the first time she's toured in nearly five years), Swift is proving that she's here to stay.

How well do you know the entertainment icon? Find out in this fun lifestyle quiz!

<section><h2>Taylor Swift quiz! Test your knowledge of the popular music artist</h2> <p></p> <p>How much do you know about Taylor Swift? See how well you can answer these questions about the pop icon!<br><strong></strong></p></section><section><h2> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">What is Taylor Swift’s lucky number?</strong></h1> </h2></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong></h1> <h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Taylor Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania — true or false?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"> <strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour features how many songs during the three-hour show?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">How many Grammy Awards does Taylor Swift have?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Finish this lyric: "Nice to meet you, where’ve you been? I could show you…"</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold">It is well known that Taylor Swift is re-recording how many albums for re-release?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Taylor Swift has two cats named Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey — true or false?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Taylor Swift’s popular song "All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)" is known for being how many minutes long?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">How many guest cameos (including Cindy Crawford, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid) are in Taylor Swift’s iconic "Bad Blood" music video?</strong></h1> <ol data-stringify-type="ordered-list" data-indent="1" data-border="0"></ol> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which of the following Taylor Swift songs is about her late grandmother, who sang opera music?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">How many albums did Taylor Swift release in 2020?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which of the following songs was Taylor Swift’s first single in 2006?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Taylor Swift starred in the 2009 film "Valentine’s Day" as a high school student — what was her character’s name?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Taylor Swift invited 89 guests to her home, baked cookies and played which album ahead of its release date?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1 dir="ltr">Taylor Swift has endorsed Keds, CoverGirl, Wonderstruck Perfume and Coca-Cola over the years — true or false?</h1> </h3></section><section><h2>Try again!</h2></section><section><h3>Ouch!</h3></section><section><h3>You've got some work to do!</h3></section><section><h3>You're almost a genius!</h3></section><section><h3>You're a genius!</h3></section>

