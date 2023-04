Taylor Swift quiz! How well do you know the famous pop musician?

Taylor Swift quiz! Test your knowledge of the popular music artist How much do you know about Taylor Swift? See how well you can answer these questions about the pop icon!



What is Taylor Swift’s lucky number?

Taylor Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania — true or false?

Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour features how many songs during the three-hour show?

How many Grammy Awards does Taylor Swift have?

Finish this lyric: "Nice to meet you, where’ve you been? I could show you…"

It is well known that Taylor Swift is re-recording how many albums for re-release?

Taylor Swift has two cats named Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey — true or false?

Taylor Swift’s popular song "All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)" is known for being how many minutes long?

How many guest cameos (including Cindy Crawford, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid) are in Taylor Swift’s iconic "Bad Blood" music video?

Which of the following Taylor Swift songs is about her late grandmother, who sang opera music?

How many albums did Taylor Swift release in 2020?

Which of the following songs was Taylor Swift’s first single in 2006?

Taylor Swift starred in the 2009 film "Valentine’s Day" as a high school student — what was her character’s name?

Taylor Swift invited 89 guests to her home, baked cookies and played which album ahead of its release date?

Taylor Swift has endorsed Keds, CoverGirl, Wonderstruck Perfume and Coca-Cola over the years — true or false?

Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!